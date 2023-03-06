The Battle student section was deafening as the final seconds ticked away, knowing the Spartans had just clinched their first district title as a Class 6 team.
Battle defeated Rock Bridge 37-33 to win the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 championship game Monday at Hickman.
The Spartans were off and running at the opening tip after hitting two quick 3-pointers, but those six points were all Battle would get until late in the second quarter. Rock Bridge’s offense was slow and methodical, a stark contrast to the way Battle approached the game.
“It was kind of a battle of whose style was going to win out,” Battle head coach Ben Pallardy said. “In the first half they were winning the style ... they controlled the pace of the game.”
The Bruins went on an 11-0 run to end the first quarter and then continued that run by scoring four unanswered points to start the second quarter. But Battle found ways to get around the Spartans’ aggressive man-to-man defense.
Rock Bridge senior Andrew May was active on the offensive glass, providing second-chance scoring opportunities and prolonging possessions for the Bruins. Rock Bridge was up by as many as nine points, but that was short-lived.
Battle’s quick offense started to heat up and the Spartans went on a 7-0 run to end the first half, putting them within two points of the Bruins at 15-13.
The Spartans started the half by draining a field goal from beyond the arc. It was the third quarter that was the key turning point for Battle.
“I thought that third quarter especially, we kind of broke it open, you know, we got the game going at our pace a little bit more, got a little bit more free-flowing,” Pallardy said.
A consistent force throughout the night for the Spartans was senior Ethan Wiley. Wiley dominated the boards and was able to come away with continuous offensive and defensive rebounds, but it was no easy task going head to head with 6-foot-8 forward Kanyon Hummel.
“It was a battle. It was a dog fight,” Wiley said. “Him being taller, I had to play way more stronger than (Hummel) had to.”
Rock Bridge, however, would not go away quietly. The Bruins fought their way back and kept it as close as they could. Senior Brady Bowers, who had 14 points on the night, put the pressure on. Bowers knocked down a clutch 3-pointer to put the Bruins within one point with less than two minutes to go in the game.
But Bowers’ effort was not enough to aid Rock Bridge’s cause. Battle was able to move the ball effectively on the offensive end and hit shots consistently. Once the Spartans took the lead, they controlled the pace of the game and Rock Bridge could not catch up.
Rock Bridge ends its season with a 21-7 record. Battle (21-8) will travel to Sedalia to face Staley in the MSHSAA Class 6 quarterfinals.
“I’m just extremely proud of the guys,” Pallardy said. “To beat Rock Bridge ... I mean, they’re the standard in Columbia. Jim Scanlon’s an unbelievable coach ... they’re a great team.”