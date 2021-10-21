Battle treated its fans and seniors to a dominant 3-0 win over the Missouri Military Academy on its senior night Thursday.
The Spartans scored early with midfielder Parker Murphy finding the back of the net in the 12th minute.
The score remained 1-0 for a majority of the match, but the Spartans never made it feel close. Outshooting the Colonels 25-4, Battle was in control on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve been building toward that all season,” Battle coach Tracy Grant said. “We knew we had to be strong in the midfield and the backfield, and it let us play how we wanted to play.”
Battle’s win over MMA was the team’s third shutout of the season and an emotional one for the seniors.
“I don’t know what to say really,” senior defender Aiden Lockett said. “I just can’t believe how fast this season and high school has gone by. It was a big night for us.”
Senior defender Robert Lee also shared how the experience felt.
“All the people who showed up, the emotions were running high all game,” Lee said. “Our defense is extremely important and important to carry it forward. We want to continue to push ourselves. We just have to keep taking it one game at a time. If we work as a team, we’ll get to where we want to be.”
With the Class 4 District 6 tournament starting Oct. 30, Lockett says it’s crucial for the team to have more strong performances like it had Thursday night.
“When we allow teams to score, it brings us down," he said. "When we can prevent that like tonight, it builds us up. We play Hickman next week, and if we can hold them early, I’m confident we can finish strong.”
Grant also mentioned the importance his senior group will have in the final games of the season and at districts.
“They’ve seen a lot of soccer and tough opponents,” Grant said. “They’re not afraid to play tough. Having those older guys be leaders will help us get to faster starts like tonight. We can get those pre-game jitters out of the way early and just play.”