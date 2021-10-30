It was not the ending Battle had hoped for its season. Blue Springs South never stepped off the gas in a 8-0 rout of the Spartans, with the mercy rule being enforced in the 49th minute.
"We had a couple bad breaks early," Battle coach Tracy Grant said. "And it devolved quickly. We gave them too much respect, not challenging them enough. We tried to change things in the second half to be more offensive but they took advantage of that."
Blue Springs led 4-0 at half. The next four took mere nine minutes on the other end of the break. The Spartans were outshot 20-2 on the day.
Blue Springs South moves on to the semifinal round.
It was a season of mixed results for Battle (9-13). The Spartans reached their peak in a 7-1 blowout of Moberly and a close 1-0 win over Helias Catholic. They had their share of lows, too. Two 5-0 blowouts against Rock Bridge and Hickman stand out the most. And Saturday's rout proved to be the final nail on the coffin.
What has been consistent, though, is Battle's ability to give its all.
"Today's effort is not indicative of the guys' effort this year," Grant said. "I could always count on them to give their best for a full 80 minutes."
Battle's nine wins are the most in a season in program history. Grant mostly credited the seniors for those wins.
"It's a senior-led team," Grant said. "They've been through hard times and some successes. They've done a big part in changing the culture here. A lot of these guys took the younger players under their wing. They would continually show up early to practice and set an example for everyone."
Things were emotional postgame as the Spartans grouped up to do stretches, something they've done after every game, one last time. Everyone came together to embrace and tears were shed.
"The work they've done to improve this team and this program has shown," Grant said. "Our JV team also had a program best season and went 11-5. We're going to be in a good spot next year."