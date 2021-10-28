Battle’s (8-11) season has been full of ups and downs. From a four-game winning streak near the beginning of the season and a 7-1 blowout loss to Moberly, to playing six games in seven days at the end of September and only coming away with a single win, the season has been a mixed bag.
The team’s first match of the Class 4 District 6 tournament is Saturday against Blue Springs South .
“We want to remain consistent,” forward and midfielder Travis Peng said. “And focus on repetition; doing the little things right over and over again. Positivity is important too, it can help keep us pretty consistent.”
During the rough six-game stretch, Peng felt that it was a positive experience for the team, showing its limits and how it can prepare for districts.
“It really helped show us how durable we are, and how we will play and fight through anything,” Peng said. “We got a lot closer as a team during the season, and against tougher teams, playing well together is crucial.”
Battle has also been no stranger to stout competition this season. Tough losses in the Richard Wilson Invite and against Rock Bridge and Hickman saw the Spartans struggle to get things going offensively, something the team believes it’s starting to fix.
“We did a lot of learning and running on the fly this season,” coach Tracy Grant said. “We missed that window early in the year to really settle and work on things. At the same time, the best way to learn is on the pitch.”
In six of the Spartans’ 11 losses this season, the team was unable to score, an issue the team wants to make sure is corrected come Saturday.
“A lot of our tactical play in the midfield was missing,” Grant said. “The key of our O and D is through the midfield. It’s where most of our experience is — it all starts in the midfield.”
While losses are never a good thing, they can provide valuable experience, something forward Kaden Fugate feels will be crucial in their matchup , especially against a team they haven’t faced this season.
“Every loss we learn from,” Fugate said. “When you take a win, you’re not focused on improving anything. We have a feel for what these tougher teams will be like. We want to reflect off of Hickman and adjust to our competition.”
In what could be the team’s final match of the season, Grant knows his team will be ready to give its all.
“We’re just going to focus on the things we can do well,” Grant said. “We know we can perform at a high level of competition. I expect our guys to compete, and it’s exciting to be facing a new foe.”