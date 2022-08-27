Battle boys soccer scored four unanswered goals at home to come back and defeat Tolton in both teams’ first game of the season.
For most of the game, a Battle win seemed impossible.
But despite trailing by as much as three goals, the Spartans pulled off a miracle comeback to defeat the Trailblazers 4-3 in double overtime Saturday at home.
As the Trailblazers took the field against the Spartans, Tolton coach Connor Bandre kept shouting “first five” to his team.
“I always preach to the guys to start quick,” Bandre said. “I want us to set the tempo and make the focus on us, have other teams play our game.”
His players listened. The Trailblazers started quick and didn’t stop there.
For the first hour of the match, Tolton dominated. The score was 2-0, courtesy of goals from junior Steven Becvar and sophomore Mac Clapper, and Tolton wasn’t letting up.
Like it had all game, Battle was struggling to connect on passes in the offensive third. The game felt like it was just about over.
After a Battle own goal added to Tolton’s lead with 13 minutes to play, there wasn’t much hope among the home fans. Shouts from the crowd to “switch the field” and “pick your head up” seemed futile.
“It looked a little nervous, the play was disconnected,” Battle coach Tracy Grant said.
The nervousness soon wore off for the Spartans. With 11 minutes left in the game, Battle found life.
Sophomore Carter Jones beat Tolton goalkeeper Alex Steffes with a strike that sent the ball curling into the top right corner. Steffes had been one of the difference makers for the Trailblazers in their season opener, with a number of acrobatic saves prior to Jones' goal.
With only a fraction of the game left to play, though, it seemed that Jones’ goal would only spoil a potential clean sheet for the senior Steffes.
Battle junior Travis Peng made sure Jones’ score wouldn’t be merely a consolation goal. As the clock ticked down to the final minute, Peng beat the Trailblazers’ defenders and didn’t waste his opportunity one-on-one with the keeper, slotting it past Steffes to bring the Spartans within one score.
About 30 seconds later, senior Mayfer Hernandez equalized off a corner kick to tie the game with 22 seconds left in regulation.
The game was headed to overtime. A sure Tolton win had turned into a match completely up for grabs in just the last few minutes.
“We looked organized and confident,” Bandre said. “After they scored the first one, the momentum just sort of changed. We just got to be able to play for the whole 80 minutes.”
Neither team scored the decisive goal in the first overtime. A diving Steffes save kept a Battle free kick from sneaking under the crossbar, and the teams continued into a second overtime period, fighting it out in the brutal afternoon heat.
You could see the hot air rising off the field, and deep into the game both teams started to feel it.
“We’d get one guy ready to go back in and another one would cramp up.” Grant said. “The end of that game was just patches and prayers.”
Players and fans alike were on the edge of their seats as the clock ticked down. Every second that passed pushed the game closer and closer to penalty kicks. With 2 minutes and 34 seconds left, junior Keller Rojas completed Battle’s comeback. The outside forward beat Steffes to end the game 4-3.
After the game, Battle’s coach was in shock.
“I’m still processing the way that it played out,” Grant said.
Battle returns to the pitch at 5 p.m. Thursday at Capital City, and Tolton will look to rebound at 5 p.m. Monday at St. Louis United.
Bruins take down to Nixa
Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Nixa 3-1 on Saturday at home, starting the season with two straight wins. The Bruins goals were scored by seniors Owen Wise, Drew Schlimme and Cooper Allen.
Rock Bridge next faces Kirkwood at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Kirkwood.
Kewpies fall in overtime after scoring late equalizer
Hickman boys soccer lost to Kickapoo 2-1 on Saturday at home.
After junior Caleb Keenoy tied the game with five seconds left in regulation, the Kewpies came up short in overtime. Hickman has lost by one goal in both of its first two matches of the season.
The Kewpies next face Capital City at 5 p.m. Friday in Jefferson City.