Battle boys tennis newcomers fighting through inexperience

Battle boys tennis has consistently fielded a small, mostly inexperienced roster throughout the school's 10-year history.

This season is no different, as the Spartans carry a roster of six players, four of whom are in their first year playing the sport.

Spencer Baker gets ready for the ball on Tuesday at Battle High School

Spencer Baker gets ready to return a serve Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. The Spartans fell 8-1 to Missouri Military Academy.
Zachary Wood hits the ball on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia

Zachary Wood serves Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. Four of the Spartans' six players on the roster picked up the sport in the past year.
Amin Gozal gets set to serve the ball on Tuesday at Battle High School

Amin Gozal gets set to serve the ball Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. Gozal won his singles match 9-7.
  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

  • Anna Griffin is a visual journalist based in Columbia, Mo pursuing a Photojournalism major and Business minor. She can be reached by email at avg3tw@umsystem.edu

