Battle boys tennis newcomers fighting through inexperience

Battle boys tennis has consistently fielded a small, mostly inexperienced roster throughout the school's 10-year history.
This season is no different, as the Spartans carry a roster of six players, four of whom are in their first year playing the sport.
"For as big as our school is, it blows my mind that we've never really had a tennis program," Battle coach Charlie Hall said.
Hall joined the Spartans' staff in 2019, the same year he arrived at Battle to coach soccer. In the time he has been there, he has seen several groups of young men challenge themselves to get out of their comfort zone and take up a sport they haven't played before.
"It's really fun to see all the growth and experience," Hall said. "These six guys that have come out to play have stuck with it all year, and it's just cool to see."
Having a mostly inexperienced roster has its pros and cons, according to Hall.
"We get to keep things pretty simple," Hall said. "There's too much to learn if you haven't played the sport before, but we just keep working to get better every day."
It also means that the Spartans never really see the reward for all the work that they put in.
Battle last won a dual May 4, 2015. That includes junior varsity matches, though the program has never had enough players to field two squads. That record extended through Tuesday, when the Spartans fell 8-1 at home to Missouri Military Academy.
That doesn't mean the Spartans aren't putting up a fight.
In the match against the Colonels, Battle sophomore Amin Gozal picked up a 9-7 win. Gozal has been playing for 13 months, and Hall has seen him consistently improve.
"He's very smart," Hall said. "He calculates the game well, and he is still learning it on the fly."
As the Spartans' top-ranked player, Gozal plays against Battle's most difficult opponents but never backs down from a challenge.
"It is really fun to watch him problem solve in those matches," Hall said.
Many of the other players frequently come very close to picking up wins, but struggle to finish the job.
While many teams around the area gear up for a playoff run this late in the season, Battle remains focused on the fundamentals.
"The main thing we do is technique, repetition, movement," Hall said.
Instead of trophies, Hall believes members of the Battle boys tennis team walk away with new skills and life lessons that he hopes they carry with them for a lifetime.