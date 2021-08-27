Battle comes back from 21 down to win wild season opener

O'FALLON — Rickie Dunn wasn't ready for the heat Friday night.
Battle's two-way star handled the spotlight just fine.
Dunn returned a Fort Zumwalt fumble for a touchdown with 1:06 to play in the fourth quarter, then put the Spartans in front to stay with a two-point conversion in a 36-35 come-from-behind win.
Dunn was the star of the game, rushing for more than 100 yards and a touchdown while punching in three two-point conversions, battling cramps through it all.
“I am feeling heavenly, all glory to god,” he said postgame. “I did a horrible job preparing for the heat this week, but next week, there will be none of that.”
A final defensive stand iced the game to get first-year head coach Jonah Dubinski a win in his debut.
“This is why the game of football is beautiful,” Dubinski said. “These young men never quit, they just don’t."
The game started nicely for Battle as a fumbled punt and a bruising ground game put them in the red zone late in the first quarter. Dunn led the way with 68 yards in the first quarter. The drive was stopped, though, after a turnover on downs.
North followed that up with a 96-yard touchdown play in what would be a rough first half for the Spartans. The Panthers would score on their next two drives to make it 21-0 as QB Chris Reckel ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the first half.
Momentum shifted near halftime as Battle would get on the scoreboard thanks to a 77-yard pick six by defensive back Rasool Traylor. The second half saw Battle cut the game to one possession thanks to a brilliant drive from Justin Goolsby, who threw for 68 yards and a touchdown.
The Spartans were unable to keep it going, though, as late in the third quarter, Goolsby had a costly turnover in his own endzone. North followed that up with an 11-yard touchdown from running back DJ Jones. Jones was able to impose his will on the defense in the second half and finished with 73 yards on the ground.
North then completed a 44-yard pass from Reckel to Miles Weddington, pushing the lead back to 21 with eight minutes to go, seemingly icing the game.
But Dunn quickly responded with a 22-yard scamper that cut the lead to 14. Six plays later, Goolsby tossed his second touchdown of the game, this time from 57 yards out to Tay Patrick.
Those scores set up the key moment of the game as Dunn scooped and scored on a fumble, the result of a poor snap on what could have been a game-clinching third.
“We are happy with the result, “ Dubinski said. “We are not happy with how we got it and that will improve next week.”
The Spartans will hope to do just that as next Friday they travel to Jefferson City to take on the Capital City Cavaliers who lost their season opener to Warrensburg.