Battle was home for the second time this season Wednesday night to take on Helias. Following a loss to Southern Boone which ended the Spartans four game winning streak, the group aimed to get back in the win column. In a match that was predominantly played on the Helias side of the field, Battle won 1-0.
Throughout the match, the Spartans dominated possession. Battle put five shots on goal in the first 12 minutes and prevented Helias from getting a shot on goal until 20 minutes in. Battle finished with 25 shots on goal compared to Helias’ six.
“I was stressing to work and control the midfield,” Battle coach Tracy Grant said. “I wanted them to work the middle and focus on going deep to the goal, something I think we we’re doing well tonight. There were parts of the game where we did start to just focus on going deep, though.”
Miscues on the offensive side were a problem for the Spartans, as they drew 13 offside calls by the end of the game.
“We were playing too direct,” Grant said. “Instead of curling our runs we kept going vertical. I had thought we had closer to 30 calls with how often they were calling it. As the game went on we started getting our forwards more time to get in position which helped, then things worked out a bit better.”
The aggression was there though and after drilling through the backfield all evening, the Spartans struck gold with just under 14 minutes left in the second half off senior Kaden Fugate’s free kick.
“We were frustrated,” Fugate said. “We seemed to be offsides a lot, but we were keeping them (Helias) off guard. We got down field, and I got the chance on the free kick. Once it was set, all I was focusing on was scoring. It was in the spot where I always like to strike it.”
While the Spartans didn’t walk away with many goals, Grant was pleased with the teams shot output.
“Last season, we did not take a lot of shots,” Grant said. “So as long as they’re trying to find the right shot, I want them to keep shooting. We’re just gonna have to find the back of the net more.”
After struggling against Southern Boone, the Spartans bounced back as the schedule becomes more crowded.
“We played poorly Monday,” Grant said. “We had one day to right the ship and we came out in a big way. This was huge for us. I believe this was our first time beating (Helias) since 2014. This is really big moving forward, with all the matches we have next.”
“This was very important. This represents where we stand right now. Helias mercy ruled us last year, so getting the win against them shows where we’ve come since,” Fugate said.
The Spartans improve to 6-4 on the season.