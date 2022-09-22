Junior running back Ricky Dunn eludes the secondary (copy)

Battle running back Rickie Dunn eludes the secondary for a first down on Oct. 29 at Battle High School in Columbia. The Spartans face North County on Friday.

Last week, Battle claimed its first victory of the season with a 47-29 win over Hickman. Now, the Spartans take on a North County team that has recently become a football power in the state.

Battle (1-3) was supported by stellar performances from its star players last week. Quarterback Justin Goolsby had 205 passing yards and two touchdowns, both of which were thrown to Daqual Wright, who also had 196 receiving yards. Wright stepped up in the absence of star receiver Keylan Horn, who is expected to miss this week’s game as well because of a collarbone injury. Running back Rickie Dunn balanced the offense against the Kewpies, running for 183 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant performance.

