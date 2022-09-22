Last week, Battle claimed its first victory of the season with a 47-29 win over Hickman. Now, the Spartans take on a North County team that has recently become a football power in the state.
Battle (1-3) was supported by stellar performances from its star players last week. Quarterback Justin Goolsby had 205 passing yards and two touchdowns, both of which were thrown to Daqual Wright, who also had 196 receiving yards. Wright stepped up in the absence of star receiver Keylan Horn, who is expected to miss this week’s game as well because of a collarbone injury. Running back Rickie Dunn balanced the offense against the Kewpies, running for 183 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant performance.
The Spartans will need their stars to shine again against North County.
The Raiders enter this game 3-1, with their lone loss coming last week at the hands of undefeated Hillsboro by a score of 31-10. The Raiders have averaged 31 points per game behind senior running back Jobe Smith, who has 635 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Senior quarterback Jack Moore and senior tight end Andrew Civey round out a trio of experienced veterans who lead the offense.
The North County defense has allowed 21.3 points per game, which includes a shutout victory over DeSoto in its lone district game this season.
The Raiders finished 12-2 last season, falling to Hannibal 42-26 in the Class 4 state semifinal.
North County coach Brian Jones has built the program from the ground up. After a 2-8 campaign in 2019, the Raiders improved to 6-4 in 2020 and 12-2 in 2021. North County has its sights set on making a deep run in the Class 4 playoffs, but this time around the Raiders want to win it all.
Battle will need Goolsby, Wright and Dunn to play their best games of the season to compete against the Raiders when they face off at 7 p.m. Friday, because North County has the edge in talent and size.