For the second time in two games, Battle dug itself a hole going into the fourth quarter.
Unlike two weeks ago, the Spartans (1-1, 0-1) were unable to complete a miracle comeback, dropping their Central Missouri Activities Conference opener to Helias (2-1, 2-0) by a score of 35-22.
The Crusaders used the combination of a power run game and timely plays from quarterback Drew Miller to consistently move the ball up the field.
Aside from two poor throws on either side of halftime, Miller was flawless, running Helias’ option based attack as the Crusaders ran for 293 yards. The quarterback added 135 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
The game started out sharp for Battle. Quarterback Justin Goolsby converted third downs with his arm and legs on a 13-play drive that was capped off by a 34-yard touchdown run by junior Rickie Dunn.
The rest of the first half was a barrage from Helias. Rushing touchdowns from Ryan Klahr and Will Herrbold, along with a huge touchdown throw by Miller resulted in a 21-6 halftime lead. Herrbold punched in another score in the second half and finished with 95 yards.
Coach Chris Hentges was happy with the way his team responded to Battle’s first punch.
“One score does not make a game,” he said. “If you give up on yourself after getting down six, you are probably not a very good football team."
The second half started well for Battle too. An interception from Dunn led to a Goolsby touchdown pass to TJ Turner from 11 yards out.
Facing adversity again, the Crusaders responded with back-to-back touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
“We kept hanging in there, making plays and getting stops,” Hentges said. “I was proud of the way we handled all the adversity tonight.”
The Achilles' heel for Battle all night was the inability to finish drives. Two fumbles inside its opponents' 40-yard line and a turnover on downs made it impossible for the Spartans to match Helias’ offensive output.
Coach Jonah Dubinski stressed that and his team’s execution after the game.
“I thought we moved the ball well most of the night,” he said. “It just seems like when we hit that 30- to 35-yard line, we stall and are unable to finish drives.”
Goolsby was a bright spot on the night for the Spartans. The junior, making his second career start at quarterback, threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns and looked more comfortable in the offense than he did in Week 1. It is something that Dubinski took notice of.
“He is going to grind all day every day,” he said. “Every single rep he takes he is improving and looking better. It’s something I know is going to continue through the rest of the season.”