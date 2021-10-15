With one minute remaining in Friday's game against Battle, Jefferson City running back Kevion Pendelton already had found the end zone six times.
It all seemed for naught when Battle took the lead with just over a minute left. But Pendelton's seventh score, with 20 seconds remaining, proved to be the difference.
The Jays rode Pendelton to a 55-52 victory over Battle as the running back carried the ball 38 times for 331 yards and an astounding seven touchdowns, part of a 469-yard performance from Jeff City’s ground game.
“They stunned our defense in the first half,” Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. “It took us some time to adjust, but we have to give credit to their coaching staff and No. 16 (Pendelton).”
The scoring came early and often for Jeff City as its first three drives resulted in rushing touchdowns, two from Pendelton and another from QB Hayden Wells.
While the Jays offense was humming, Battle struggled to get its attack into rhythm as dropped passes and two interceptions from quarterback Justin Goolsby stifled drives.
The Spartans offense got going in the middle of the first half thanks to their running backs. Garrett Murray scored from 35 yards out, and Rickie Dunn punched in two red-zone touchdowns.
As the Battle offense woke up in the second quarter, the defense continued to struggle. Jeff City ran up 263 yards on the ground by the half, 173 of those from Pendelton as it went into the locker room up 35-22.
The second half was just as entertaining. Pendelton ran for another score in the third but was answered by the 1-2 punch of Murray and Dunn as Battle began to work its way back into the game, cutting the lead to one possession midway through the fourth quarter.
Dunn and Murray combined for 303 yards rushing and four scores. Murray racked up most of the yardage with 243 while Dunn punched in three of the touchdowns.
With the game seemingly on the line in the fourth quarter, Battle’s defense finally stepped up, forcing a punt and a turnover on downs. What followed was a 76-yard touchdown pass from Goolsby to Keylan Horn that appeared to complete an improbable comeback for the Spartans.
But Pendelton soon dashed those dreams.
Goolsby, who struggled in the first half, came alive in the second. He finished with 231 yards passing and two touchdowns while also running for a crucial score midway through the fourth quarter.
“Offensively we took a bunch of steps forward,” Dubinski said. “We have to eliminate the turnovers, but the progress is something we really needed.”
Battle has little time to recover from the loss, as undefeated Hannibal, ranked No. 1 in Class 4, comes to town next Friday, followed by district playoffs.
Dubinski, though, has no doubt how his team will respond.
“We’re going to double down and invest more,” he said. “It’s what we have to do.”