Battle quarterback Justin Goolsby escapes the pocket (copy)

Battle quarterback Justin Goolsby escapes the pocket on Oct. 29, 2022, at Battle in Columbia. The Spartans face Helias on Friday.

 Nevin Dubinski/Missourian

Battle football (0-2) will play its first road game of the 2022 season at 7 p.m. Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City.

Helias (2-0) started the season strong with wins of 31-21 over Hannibal and 41-0 over Hickman. In 2021, the Crusaders defeated Battle 35-22.

