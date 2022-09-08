Battle football (0-2) will play its first road game of the 2022 season at 7 p.m. Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City.
Helias (2-0) started the season strong with wins of 31-21 over Hannibal and 41-0 over Hickman. In 2021, the Crusaders defeated Battle 35-22.
Helias has been winning with stout defense and a punishing rushing attack. In Week 1, five different Crusaders scored in a balanced effort. Last week, running back Korbin Fisher ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Hickman, and he will be looking to get out to another quick start this time around.
Helias’ defense shut out Hickman in a dominant performance last week, and it managed to contain Hannibal’s four-star running back Aneyas Williams two weeks ago.
The Crusaders also managed to block two punts last week and force an interception. Special teams play and ball security have been issues for Battle thus far this season, and Helias will be looking to take advantage of that.
Battle will be looking to build on an improved performance last week. While Battle still fell 41-32 to Capital City, the Spartans had a great day running the ball, going for over 200 yards behind the duo of quarterback Justin Goolsby and running back Rickie Dunn.
Battle’s defense has struggled in both games this season, as it has allowed an average of 54.5 points per game. Park Hill beat the Spartans with a balanced attack, but Capital City ran wild for more than 360 yards last week.
Helias has an offense that is capable of putting points on the board in a hurry, as it has averaged 36 points per game through two contests.
After a rough performance from the kickers in Week 1, Battle opted to go for two on the majority of its touchdowns last week. The Spartans were successful on one of four attempts, and it remains to be seen if coach Jonah Dubinski opts to continue with that strategy this week.