Battle football opens the 2021 season against a familiar foe

Football returns to Missouri this week, and Battle opens its 2021 campaign with an intriguing opponent. The Spartans will travel east to St. Charles County to take on Fort Zumwalt North in a rematch of the 2020 Class 5 quarterfinal that saw Battle's season come to an end.
Though separated by about 90 miles, the programs have become very familiar with each other. They have matched up in the state playoffs every year since 2014, so this might be a matchup that repeats down the road.
Here is how the teams shape up this season ahead of opener:
Battle
First-year head coach Jonah Dubinski comes into Week 1 with one thing on his mind: defense. His squad did not allow a score in last week's Columbia schools jamboree.
Defense is again going to be key for the Spartans this week. In 2020, Fort Zumwalt’s offense ran wild in two meetings, with 43 points in the first matchup and 35 in the season-ending loss.
“Our defense is going to bring physicality,” Dubinski said. “It’s going to be difficult for teams to play every snap the way they want to against us.”
In practice this week, a new set of challenges came about as high school teams around the area have been battling high temperatures and grueling humidity. Dubinski is happy with how his squad has reacted .
“The heat is nothing on these guys,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “These guys are awesome at handling adversity, and that is something we continually work on.”
Even with the heat, Dubinski thinks his players are ready to break out in the season opener. There will be opportunity after incumbent running back Gerry Marteen Jr. picked up a preseason injury.
“We have a super-talented team, and our guys are ready to show out,” he said. “As far as who I expect to break out, you guys will see Friday night.”
Fort Zumwalt North
The Panthers come into the 2021 season ranked fifth in the STLToday preseason big school rankings. Their 2020 season concluded in the Class 5 semifinals with a loss to eventual champion Jackson.
But the 2021 season comes with a lot of mystery. Fort Zumwalt North's starting quarterback and leading rusher both graduated. Taking over at quarterback will be Chris Reckel, a starting receiver on the team last year. He will look to keep the engine going for an offense that averaged 39.3 points per game in 2020.
Defensively, the Panthers allowed 17 points per game last year. According to STLToday, the players who graduated notched 400 tackles and 25 sacks last season, meaning that the Battle offense could potentially take advantage of some anticipated inexperience.