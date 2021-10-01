In his first four games as starter, Battle quarterback Justin Goolsby threw for 11 touchdowns.
Friday night against Smith-Cotton, he added to that in a big way.
The junior helped the Spartans to a 56-6 victory behind six touchdown passes, including five in the first half.
“We just had to go out there and execute,” Goolsby said. “We knew what they were going to bring and planned for it the whole week.”
The scoring got started right away for Battle. It took the offense only three plays to go 72 yards, concluding with a 23-yard connection between Goolsby and Tre Richardson that got the Spartans on the board.
That score set the tone for the rest of the half, as Battle scored on its next four drives. Goolsby hit receivers Keylan Horn, LJ Williams, TJ Turner and Livingston Coaty for touchdowns that put the game away in the first half.
“We have a lot of great guys,” Goolsby said. “They are all studs, and all I have to do is get the ball to them.”
The Spartans had an impressive game on the defensive side of the ball too. They stifled the Tigers, sacking quarterback Lane Simmons four times while Jaylen Broadus intercepted him once, his second straight game with an interception.
Battle coach Jonah Dubinski was excited after the game about his team's success in all phases.
“We finally came out today and we executed,” he said. “We’ve been talking about it for four weeks, and to come out and finally do it is awesome.”
Smith-Cotton finally got on the board on the last play of the first half when running back Kwan Watkins took it into the end zone.
Most of the second half was played with a running clock, but not before Goolsby threw his sixth touchdown pass of the game, this time a 38-yard strike to Turner. The quarterback finished the game with 331 yards passing on just 10 completions.
Battle scored twice more in the fourth quarter on rushing touchdowns from Tay Patrick and Alex Fernandez.
A win is nice, but Dubinski wants his team to build on this and be consistent.
“We have so much we can improve on,” he said. “There’s always mistakes, and we have to get our precision details down."
Now 3-2, Battle will seek its first back-to-back wins of the season next week when it travels to crosstown rival Rock Bridge in a huge Central Missouri Activities Conference game.
“We have a bunch of work still to get done,” Dubinski said. “We have Saturday through Thursday to prepare, and that’s what we’re going to do."