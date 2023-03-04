Battle girls basketball suffered a season-ending 67-51 loss against Grain Valley in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals Saturday at Hickman.
The Eagles (23-4) looked unstoppable behind MU commit Grace Slaughter’s 29 points.
Battle (20-7) had a rough first quarter, falling behind 18-8. The Spartans missed shots early to fall behind and trailed by as much as 22 points in the contest.
Despite the early deficit, the Spartans didn’t give up. Toward the beginning of the second half, Battle had fought its way back to cut the deficit to seven points.
Jaleah Brookins was crucial in the post for the Spartans as the sophomore racked up offensive rebounds .
Coming out of halftime, Battle began to see shots fall from Tayla Robinson and Nautica Washington to put the team back within striking distance.
But the Spartans‘ hot streak did not last for long, and Battle faced more missed shots on the way to its heartbreaking loss.
“We just fought every single day,” Battle coach Dustyn Yung said. “These girls truly are ‘Battle built,’ and I hope they take that fight with them for the rest of their lives.”
While both teams drew a similar number of fouls and converted often from the charity stripe, Battle only made it to the free-throw line about half as much as Grain Valley did.
The senior class of Alaina Shettlesworth, Maliyah Miller and Kaelyn Johnson revolutionized Battle girls basketball and ushered in an era of on-court success that hadn’t been seen in school history.
Holding back tears after the game, Yung expressed the pride he felt for the group of young women he coached this season.
“They got the most wins in school history this season. They got our first winning season in school history last season,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough for their everyday pursuit to get better.”
Yung said that the first thing he heard after being hired was that they wanted to turn the struggling squad into a winning program.
“They have set the standard for what it means to be a Spartan,” Yung said.
Grain Valley advanced to the District 7 final, where it will take on Rock Bridge at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hickman.
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.
