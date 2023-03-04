Battle girls basketball suffered a season-ending 67-51 loss against Grain Valley in the Class 6 District 7 semifinals Saturday at Hickman.

The Eagles (23-4) looked unstoppable behind MU commit Grace Slaughter’s 29 points.

