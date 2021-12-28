Battle girls basketball defeated Rockwood Summit 41-29 in the Rockwood Summit Holiday Tournament semifinal Tuesday in Fenton. The Spartans’ trio of Nautica Washington, KJ Johnson and Brooklynn Spillman combined for 27 points.
Battle (5-4) will play in the finals against Farmington at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Rock Bridge girls win in Florida
Rock Bridge girls basketball beat Blanche Ely of Pompano Bay, Florida, 49-43 in the opening round of the Naples Holiday Shootout in Naples, Florida.
The Bruins next face Miami Country Day School at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Porter leads Trailblazers to win
Tolton boys basketball beat Rogers, Arkansas, 58-48 in the Great 8 Classic consolation semifinal in Jefferson City. Four-star recruit Jevon Porter scored 26 points.
The Trailblazers will face Covington (Tennessee) in the consolation final at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City.
Hickman falls in quarterfinals
Hickman boys basketball lost to top-seeded Westminster 76-46 in the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament in Wildwood. The Kewpies were outscored in each quarter, with the Wildcats staying in control in the game’s entirety.
Hickman will play Parkway West in a fifth-place bracket game at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Hickman girls drop out of tourney
Hickman girls basketball dropped out of the Holiday Hoops Tournament on Tuesday in Jefferson City because of COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Kewpies were scheduled to play Vashon in the semifinal game. Jeff City took their spot and won 61-45 in OT.