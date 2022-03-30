When Maliyah Miller intercepted a defensive clearance a little more than 30 yards from goal with 43 seconds left in the game, Battle girls soccer was already having a pretty good day.
Two touches later — one to control the ball and the other to unleash a dipping right-footed strike that skipped just short of the goal before nestling into the left corner of the net — and the Spartans’ day got even better.
Miller’s goal put the finishing touches on Battle’s first win of the season, as the Spartans took down Canton 4-0 on Wednesday at home.
Battle (1-3) scored twice on either side of halftime to secure the victory — the first of Kurtis Boardsen’s time as the Spartans’ coach.
With a win in hand, Battle next take on Camdenton at 5 p.m. Monday in Camdenton.