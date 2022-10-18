Battle volleyball let an early lead slip as it fell to Jefferson City 3-2 on Tuesday. The Spartans jumped out to an early lead, winning the first set 25-17 and coming back to take the second set 25-23.

However, Battle could not maintain its early momentum. It dropped the following two sets 25-17 to set up a decisive fifth set. The Jays roared out to a 4-0 lead in the final set and did not look back, beating Battle 15-8 to win the match.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism. Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

