Battle volleyball let an early lead slip as it fell to Jefferson City 3-2 on Tuesday. The Spartans jumped out to an early lead, winning the first set 25-17 and coming back to take the second set 25-23.
However, Battle could not maintain its early momentum. It dropped the following two sets 25-17 to set up a decisive fifth set. The Jays roared out to a 4-0 lead in the final set and did not look back, beating Battle 15-8 to win the match.
Rock Bridge drops early lead, loses to St. Dominic
Rock Bridge volleyball fell to St. Dominic 3-2 in a closely contested match.
The Bruins won the first two sets before they let an eight-point lead slip in the third set. The Crusaders seized momentum from the Bruins and won the set 30-28. St. Dominic completed the comeback, winning the fourth set 25-18 and the crucial fifth set 15-10.
Rock Bridge will finish its regular season against Hickman on Wednesday.