Battle girls wrestling beat both host Rock Bridge and Hickman on Tuesday night to win the girls Clash for the Belt tri-dual. The Spartans beat the Kewpies 30-24 and the Bruins 36-18.

Rock Bridge beat Hickman 21-18.

Hickman boys wrestling takes Clash for the Belt

Hickman boys wrestling beat Battle and Rock Bridge to win the boys Battle for the Belt tri-dual to retain the title.

The Kewpies beat the Spartans 60-16, while the Bruins beat the Spartans 42-30.

Tolton girls basketball wins at the buzzer

Tolton girls basketball beat Richland 51-50 at the buzzer, Richland coach Jon Hall tweeted. Sam Wright hit the winning 3-pointer for the Trailblazers. She finished with 11 points.

Tolton travels to St. Dominic at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Hickman girls basketball beats Capital City

Hickman girls basketball topped Capital City 51-30. Ella Rogers finished with 23 points for the Kewpies, while Sophia Elfrink added 16.

Hickman hosts Staley at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Rock Bridge boys basketball tops Capital City

Rock Bridge boys basketball beat Capital City 55-36.

The Bruins jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but the Cavaliers battled back to make it a game before Rock Bridge extended its lead.

The Bruins’ next game is against Central of Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rock Bridge.

  • Missouri soccer and men's basketball beat writer, Fall 2021. Reach me at anthony.kristensen17@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

