Battle girls wrestling beat both host Rock Bridge and Hickman on Tuesday night to win the girls Clash for the Belt tri-dual. The Spartans beat the Kewpies 30-24 and the Bruins 36-18.
Rock Bridge beat Hickman 21-18.
Hickman boys wrestling takes Clash for the Belt
Hickman boys wrestling beat Battle and Rock Bridge to win the boys Battle for the Belt tri-dual to retain the title.
The Kewpies beat the Spartans 60-16, while the Bruins beat the Spartans 42-30.
Tolton girls basketball wins at the buzzer
Tolton girls basketball beat Richland 51-50 at the buzzer, Richland coach Jon Hall tweeted. Sam Wright hit the winning 3-pointer for the Trailblazers. She finished with 11 points.
Tolton travels to St. Dominic at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Hickman girls basketball beats Capital City
Hickman girls basketball topped Capital City 51-30. Ella Rogers finished with 23 points for the Kewpies, while Sophia Elfrink added 16.
Hickman hosts Staley at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Rock Bridge boys basketball tops Capital City
Rock Bridge boys basketball beat Capital City 55-36.
The Bruins jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but the Cavaliers battled back to make it a game before Rock Bridge extended its lead.
The Bruins’ next game is against Central of Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rock Bridge.