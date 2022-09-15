Battle football (0-3) will travel just up the road to take on Hickman (0-3)at 7 p.m. Friday.
Battle is coming off a 58-16 loss at the hands of fellow district opponent Helias. The Spartans held a 16-10 lead at halftime, but the Crusaders dominated the second half through the air and wore down the Battle defense.
The Kewpies finished 3-9 overall and 2-4 in district play in 2021, losing to Battle 35-22 on this exact week last season.
Hickman lost 41-10 to the same Helias team in Week 2, but it scored its first points of the season against Capital City last week. The Kewpies lost to the Cavaliers 35-26, the same deficit (9) Battle lost to them by.
After being held scoreless in each of its first two games, Hickman’s offense found some rhythm against Capital City. Quarterback Carter Holliday had four touchdown passes, and the skill position players made some big plays .
The Kewpies did allow Capital City to rush for 335 yards (Battle allowed them to go for 361), and their defense has allowed an average of 34.6 points per game this season.
Battle running back Rickie Dunn is coming off a 158-yard rushing performance last week. Dunn and quarterback Justin Goolsby (230 rushing yards this season) will be looking to find more success against the Hickman run defense.
The key for Battle will be to play a complete game. It went toe-to-toe with the top two teams in the district (Helias and Capital City) in the previous two weeks, but second-half scoring runs from the opposition put Battle on the losing end. If the defense can hold up in the second half, and the team as a whole can limit its turnovers (three last week against Helias), then the Spartans’ first win of the season could come this Friday night.
With both teams looking for their first win of the season, on top of this matchup adding another chapter to a crosstown rivalry, expect a lot of emotions and energy at Hickman on Friday night.