Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge track and field teams competed in the Class 5 Sectional 2 meet Monday in Mexico. Columbia athletes competed to qualify for the state championships, which will take place Friday and Saturday.
Here’s how the three Columbia Public Schools did:
Bruins dominate all-around at sectionals
Rock Bridge had 23 athletes qualify for state in 22 events Monday.
On the boys side, Casey Hood and Chris Giles dominated sprints. The two qualified for four events, going 1-2 in the 100-meter dash by running in 10.66 and 10.67 seconds, respectively. Giles won the 400, running 47.94 in the race, and Hood won the 200, sprinting a 21.62. The two also led the 4x100 and 4x400 relays to state, taking fourth in the 4x100 relay in a time of 43.35, and winning the 4x400 relay in 3:22.18, including a 46.81 leg by Giles to propel the team from fourth to first.
Among distance runners, Andrew Hauser, Ian Kemey, and Weston Jokerst continued their postseason dominance in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Hauser cruised to an easy victory in the 1,600, finishing in 4:16.30, with Jokerst and Kemey coming in behind at 4:30.58 and 4:31.09 in third and fourth, respectively. In the 3,200, the three, along with Timberland runner and MU commit Tyler Freiner, crossed the finish line at the same time, each running a time of 9:49.5, with the win going to Kemey. Jokerst also won the 800, running a 1:56.04.
On the girls side, Zakiya Porter, Carolyn Ford and Tamyra Nevills led the way for state qualifications. Porter led the way for sprints, finishing in second in both the 100 (12.28) and 200 (24.83). She also helped the 4x100 and 4x200 relays qualify, with the 4x100 relay winning their race in 48.77 and the 4x200 finishing second in 1:41.56.
Ford took charge in the distance events. The junior won the 1,600 in 5:03.29 and took fourth in the 800 after running a 2:16.14. She also anchored the 4x400 relay to a third-place finish, as they finished in 4:03.56.
In the field events, Nevills acted as the general for the Bruins. The sophomore won the girls discus after throwing the disc 128 feet, 7 inches. She also finished fourth in the girls shot put after heaving it 39-3¼.
Kewpies sending 10 to state
Hickman, led by freshman Athena Peterson, had nine athletes finish in the top four to qualify for the state meet.
The boys had six athletes qualify, with pole vaulter Charlie Garino grabbing the only victory on the day after vaulting for 14 feet. Just 15 feet away from the pole vault pit, Owen McNally finished second in the high jump, jumping for 6-4¾. The boys 4x800 team (Marshall Reed, Will Cherrington, Tucker Abrams, Sean Keys) squeaked out a fourth-place finish in 8:13.41 after Keys sprinted past Grain Valley’s Mason McCain in the final stretch.
On the girls side, Peterson qualified for state in three events. On the track, she finished the 300 hurdle in 45.86, good enough for third place. On the field, the freshman won the long jump with a leap of 18-6½ and took second in the triple jump, jumping a new school record length of 39-1. Ellie Orr also qualified for state in long jump, finishing fourth after leaping 17-9.
Addison Throckmorton qualified in the javelin, throwing the spear 130-7 for second place. Emma Kingsley also finished in second place for pole vault, jumping 10-8¼.
Three Spartans pole vaulters qualify, four overall
Battle field athletes had a pretty good day in events that involved jumping.
Of the four athletes that advanced, three of them competed in pole vault. Myron Love qualified on the boys side, finishing third with a jump of 12-11. On the girls side, Keyleigh Reichert won the event, jumping 10-8¼. Anna Ferguson also qualified, as she jumped 10-5½ to finish third.
Keylan Horn was the only other Spartan to qualify. Horn took a victory in the long jump after leaping for 22-5¾.