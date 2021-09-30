In just four games, Battle football has experienced the thrill of a last-second victory and the agony of a heartbreaking defeat.
The Spartans (2-2, 1-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) snatched a miraculous victory in Week 1, scoring against Fort Zumwalt North with 28 seconds left. They fell short last week on a Poplar Bluff touchdown with 11 seconds to go.
Standing in the way of a third victory is Smith-Cotton (1-4, 0-3). The Tigers are coming off a loss to Hickman and present a good chance for Battle to get back in the win column.
How the teams match up:
Battle
Battle will have to improve on two things if it wants to have success the rest of the season: the run game and limiting turnovers.
Turnovers told the story of the defeat last week. Battle fumbled three times, and quarterback Justin Goolsby threw a costly interception before halftime. While Goolsby is putting up big numbers, the quarterback has yet to have a game without an interception in 2021, costing his team points in the process.
Coach Jonah Dubinski was adamant about controlling the football after the loss, saying turnovers allow the opponent to “dictate the tempo of the game”.
Running the ball was a huge reason for Battle's 10-2 record in 2020, but without the services of Gerry Marteen Jr., the ground game has struggled in 2021. Last week, the Spartans only ran for 89 yards.
The improvement on the ground will fall on the shoulders of running back Garrett Murray. The junior had a huge fourth quarter against Hickman two weeks ago but failed to get much going against the Mules last Friday.
Dubinski said that Murray is going to be “huge” for his team the rest of the way.
The Spartans did show some success going to wide receiver Tay Patrick in the backfield, as he broke off a number of nice runs in the second half. That will be something to watch Friday night as Battle’s running back depth has been stretched this season.
Smith-Cotton
Smith-Cotton has struggled through its first three games in CMAC play, getting outscored 115-6 in the process.
To reverse that trend, the Tigers will have to run the ball. It's something that teams like Fort Zumwalt North and Helias have had success doing against the Spartans.
Smith-Cotton will have to control the clock if it wants to keep the Spartans’ explosive offense off the field.
Turnovers have been a problem this season for Smith-Cotton. That was evident in Week 5, when the Tigers coughed up the football four times against Hickman.
The Spartans got three takeaways in last week's game, including a defensive touchdown. Still, they are looking for their first true shutdown defensive performance of 2021, having allowed 20-plus points in all four games.