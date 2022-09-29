After a brief intermission,Battle (1-4, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) will focus back on CMACplay Friday night. Battle hosts Smith-Cotton (1-4, 0-3) in an important matchup for district and playoff seeding.
Battle fought hard in a 48-44 defeat at the hands of North County (4-1) last Friday. Star quarterback Justin Goolsby, receiver Daqual Wright, and running backs Rickie Dunn and Garrett Murray combined for six touchdowns and kept the Spartans in the game until the very end. However, their defense did not come up with a key stop in the fourth quarter to give them a chance to take the lead.
Now, Battle's focus shifts to Smith-Cotton, a team that has struggled all season long. The Tigers have allowed 34.6 points per game while only averaging 17.8 points themselves.
Last week, Smith-Cotton fell at home to Hickman 38-26. The Kewpies ran for 269 yards on the Tigers and forced multiple turnovers to secure a win. Battle defeated Hickman on the road 47-29 on Sept. 16.
Smith-Cotton's lone win came in Week 1, when it took down Moberly 22-21.
The Tigers are led by senior quarterback Lane Simmons and junior running back Mylan Hawkins. They form a solid backfield duo that spearheads their run-first offense.
The Battle offense has had no trouble putting points on the board this season (35.4 per game), and that should be the case again Friday against Smith-Cotton. Goolsby, Dunn, and Murray will be looking to emulate what Hickman did last week and run the ball effectively against the Tigers.
The front half of the high school football season has come to an end, meaning that every game from here on out takes on more importance. Battle and Smith-Cotton are both desperate to get back in the win column and start a late-season run, and a win Friday would be exactly what could jump-start a turnaround.