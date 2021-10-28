The regular season has come to an end for high school football in Missouri. Now, the quest for district and state championships begin across the state.
“What else do you want?” Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. “Everyone is playing to continue their season.”
The Spartans (4-4, 3-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) begin their postseason hosting Liberty (Wentzville) in the Class 5 District 4 bracket. The Eagles (3-6, 3-3 Gateway Central Conference) enter the postseason on a two-game skid. Whoever comes out on top Friday night will face No. 1 seed Holt.
Battle must avoid slow start
Dubinski’s squad also comes into postseason play on a two-game losing streak. The common theme between the losses to Jefferson City and Hannibal has been slow starts. Poor first-quarter execution has resulted in deficits of 13 and 21 points, respectively.
Dubinski knows that is going to have to change if the Spartans are to mount a postseason run.
“It’s all about believing in your teammates and believing in your scheme,” he said. “It might have something to do with pregame jitters, but that’s something we have to shake off.”
Battle's ability to run the ball has been to vital to its success. The thunder-and-lightning combination of juniors Rickie Dunn and Garrett Murray has produced some big games this season. The two combined for more than 300 yards against Jefferson City and more than 200 against Fort Zumwalt North.
The Spartans' ground game sputtered last week, though, gaining 68 yards against Hannibal. Battle's coach has been addressing the run game in practice this week.
“The run-game struggles were about missed assignments,” he said. “Hannibal came in with a good plan and blitzed us a lot.We’ve been working at it hard this week, though, and it’s going to look good on Friday.”
Liberty’s run game will be the key
Similarly to the Spartans, the Eagles' key to victory Friday night will be their ability to run the ball. Eight players have rushed for at least 100 yards on the season, led by Ethan Weiler and Noah Kuehner.
It will be up to Battle to slow down the ground attack and get Liberty behind the sticks, forcing it to throw the ball on second and third down. That is something the Eagles have struggled with this season as their two quarterbacks have combined for fewer than 500 yards through the air and have completed less than 40% of their passes.
Defensively, Liberty struggled against a tough St. Louis-based schedule. It allowed more than 40 points in four games this season, struggling to defend the run against teams like Washington and Fort Zumwalt North.
The teams shared one common opponent during the regular season, the aforementioned Fort Zumwalt North. Battle won 36-35 in the opening game of the season in a dramatic comeback, while Liberty fell 45-14 in Week 8. Despite those results, Dubinski is expecting a tough opponent in the Spartans' playoff opener.
“We expect to get a physical, well-coached football team,” he said. “That is exactly what we’re going to be up against Friday night, and we have to be up to the challenge.”