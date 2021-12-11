Battle boys basketball constantly pulled themselves back from deficits in a 72-69 loss to Fulton on Thursday in Day 1 of the Norm Stewart Classic.
The Hornets led 23-11 at the end of the first quarter and 59-45 at the end of the third, but with multiple Spartans scoring in double digits, Battle stayed close.
Scoring in double digits for Battle (2-1) were juniors Tay Patrick and Justin Goolsby with 16 and 13, respectively. Senior Tarron Cason had 12, and sophomore Tate McCubbin had 11.
Battle’s next match is Tuesday at home against Fort Zumwalt South.
Battle girls basketball cruises to victory against Tolton
Tolton girls basketball had no answers for Battle’s offense as the Spartans won 72-27 on Friday.
At the end of the first quarter, Battle (2-3) held a commanding 25-9 lead over Tolton (0-4), a lead Battle continued to build on throughout the match.
Spartans guard Kaelyn Johnson was the MVP of the match, scoring 16 points and recording four rebounds and three assists.
Battle’s next match is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Marshall. Tolton’s next match is at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at home against Norte Dame (St. Louis).
Hickman boys basketball dominates Raytown South
A 4 a.m. start did little to stop Hickman boys basketball from taking care of business Saturday, winning 57-41 against Raytown South.
Senior Henry Wilson was the recipient of the Gary Filbert MVP Award in the Kewpies’ convincing win.
Hickman’s next game is at 7:30 p.m. Monday at home against Helias.
Hickman girls’ Rogers awarded MVP in win over Vashon
Hickman girls basketball came to play Saturday morning, rolling past Vashon in a 64-31 win.
Junior Ella Rogers was the MVP of the match, a major contributor in the Kewpies’ dominant performance.
Hickman’s next game is at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Union.
Rock Bridge girls basketball remains unbeaten, defeats Helias
Wrapping up the Saturday morning games of the Norm Stewart Classic, Rock Bridge girls basketball continued its undefeated start to the season with a commanding 57-46 win over Helias.
Bruins senior Kyrah Brodie was the MVP, playing a big role in pushing the team to its fourth win.
Rock Bridge’s next game is Tuesday at Willard.