Rock Bridge boys basketball coach Jim Scanlon runs an exceptionally slow offense. One that, up until this season, had never lost against Battle.
This year, the Spartans have beaten Scanlon and his Bruins twice.
No. 3 Battle picked up its second upset en route to the Spartans' fifth boys district championship, defeating No. 1 Rock Bridge 37-33.
Yes, you read that right: The top-two teams in Columbia only scored 70 combined points Monday night in the Class 6 District 7 title game, the smallest combined points total for either team this season.
The Monday night match forced both teams out of their comfort zones, which could not be more different from one another.
The Bruins' offense was contrasted by a fast-paced Battle (21-7) team that leans on one another to make things happen.
"It was a battle of whose style was going to win out," Battle coach Ben Pallardy said. "In the first half, they were winning the style."
The Bruins' possessions in the first half ranged from 30 seconds to almost two minutes, and Battle could not adjust to the play style.
The tide shifted right before halftime behind Battle senior Ethan Wiley.
Wiley finished the half with a second-chance shot in the post and a big charge take, which helped lift Battle reduce the deficit to 15-13 at the end of two quarters.
"We didn't play (the first half) as good as we normally do," Wiley said.
According to Wiley, box-out rebounding was the focus heading into the second half. The shift in mentality seemed to pay dividends for the Spartans and turned their fate around.
Wiley picked up two offensive rebounds in the third quarter that directly resulted in four points for the Spartans.
"Ethan is awesome," Pallardy said. "He's grown as much as any player I've ever coached."
Wiley's performance inspired a confidence among the rest of the team to elevate their game.
"In that third quarter, we got the game going at our pace," Pallarday said. "Once we got the lead, they couldn't sit on the ball for an hour."
Standing at 5-foot-8, Vernell Holt Jr. heard the call and scored six of his eight points in the second half off of two 3-pointers to extend the Spartans' lead.
"Vernell is fearless," Pallardy said. "Offensively, he is as dangerous as anybody."
The game being sped up resulted in Holt and his teammates banking more shots, as the Spartans began to own their destiny.
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.
Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.
