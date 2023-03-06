Rock Bridge boys basketball coach Jim Scanlon runs an exceptionally slow offense. One that, up until this season, had never lost against Battle.

This year, the Spartans have beaten Scanlon and his Bruins twice.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

  • Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.

Recommended for you