Coming off arguably its biggest win of the season, Battle has its first winning streak of 2021.
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Spartans will look to build on last week’s 26-14 win over Rock Bridge and carry that momentum in their last conference game of the season.
Standing in their way is Jefferson City. The Jays will be trying to bounce back from a loss to Helias and provide an interesting challenge to Battle (4-2, 3-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference).
Let’s see how the teams match up.
Battle
Jonah Dubinski’s team is coming off its best defensive performance of the season. The Spartans forced four turnovers, and the defensive line generated six sacks while allowing only seven points.
The defensive success will need to continue if the Spartans want to carry momentum into Friday and beyond. Battle’s head coach knows that intensity needs to be high during the week for that to happen.
His team was “a little slow” in its Tuesday practice, Dubinski said, calling that “not unusual” for a day when the coaching staff installs new plays. Wednesday’s practice was “really good,” he said.
In contrast to its defensive dominance, Battle struggled offensively last week. A combination of dropped passes and inaccurate throws resulted in an offense that never got in rhythm and produced its lowest offensive output of the season.
Dubinski knows that needs to change this week.
“It’s about being really accurate in the passing game,” he said. “That’s something that (quarterback) Justin (Goolsby) knows he can do, and if we eliminate the drops as well we will have a really explosive game.”
Assisting the passing game will be running back Garrett Murray. The junior’s role in the backfield has expanded as the season has gone on, as evidenced by a season-high 19 carries against Rock Bridge. If the offensive line can create running lanes, Murray should be able to take pressure off the passing game against what has been a suspect Jefferson City rush defense.
A balanced attack will be the key in a victory that would clinch second place in the CMAC. That would be pivotal come Oct. 24 when district playoff matchups are revealed.
Jefferson City
The Jays(3-4, 2-2), will be looking to bounce back from a 51-7 blowout lost to CMAC foe Helias. That loss halted a three-game winning streak in what has been an up-and-down season for the team.
It all starts with the run game for Jefferson City. Running backs David Bethune and Kevion Pendleton put up huge numbers during the Jays’ three-game win streak. Their attack was more potent than ever against Hickman, when each back ran for more than 200 yards.
It’s not only the players that are difficult to prepare for, but the scheme that they execute. The Jays run a wing-T style triple-option attack, something that is becoming more rare in football. Dubinski knows that slowing down that uncommon style of play is a key to victory.
“It all comes down to being gap sound on defense,” he said. “That’s what our coaching staff has been preaching all week, and I hope we show it come Friday night.”