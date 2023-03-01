No. 3 Battle boys basketball punched its ticket to the Class 6 District 7 tournament semifinals with a 73-52 quarterfinals win over sixth-seeded Blue Springs South on Wednesday at Battle.
The Spartans sprinted to a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes and finished the opening quarter leading the Jaguars 20-6.
Battle takes on No. 2 Hickman in the district semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hickman.
Bruins boys basketball tops Smith-Cotton 61-30
Rock Bridge boys basketball soundly defeated eighth-seeded Smith-Cotton 61-30 at Hickman.
The Bruins earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 6 District 7 tournament quarterfinals. Rock Bridge had a 24-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Bruins only allowed two points from the Tigers in the second quarter and held a comfortable 36-11 lead at halftime. Rock Bridge kept the momentum going to advance to the semifinals.
Rock Bridge faces No. 4 Grain Valley in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Hickman.