Battle coach Ben Pallardy found himself in a unique situation Tuesday night: His Spartans were going up against his old high school, Fort Zumwalt South. The name wasn’t the only familiarity in the matchup though, as some of Pallardy’s old coaches were still sitting courtside instructing the Bulldogs.
“It was really cool for me to get to play against my head coach from high school,” Pallardy said. “I enjoyed that part of it. I’ll tell you what, I wanted to beat them so bad.”
It didn’t happen though, as Battle lost 63-54 to Fort Zumwalt South.
Battle was sunk by a collection of early mistakes. The Spartans were outplayed in the first half, committing more fouls and not shooting as effectively from 3-point range as the Bulldogs. The most deflating part of Battle’s first half was its avoidable turnovers, multiple of which resulted from Fort Zumwalt South’s sporadically-used but effective press.
“The slow starts are killing us,” Pallardy said. “That’s three games in a row where we’re down anywhere between five and 10 points before we get things going.”
Getting outplayed early has been costly. After starting the season 2-0, Battle has dropped its past three games.
The Spartans’ defense allowed easy trips to the rim far too often, giving the Bulldogs a formula for consistent scoring. Fort Zumwalt South guard Peyton Blair most frequently took advantage of the open lanes, gashing the Spartans for 28 points in the contest.
“A lot of these things that we’ve been talking about and that we talk to the team about are things that can be fixed, because I feel like we have a lot of pieces — a lot of tools,” Pallardy said. “The guys are just very talented players, but we have to come together.”
Battle trailed 46-31 after the third quarter, but the final eight minutes of play was its best stretch of the game. The Spartans scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, making for a competitive but incomplete finish.
Tay Patrick led Battle with 14 points, and Tarron Cason, Ryan Libimbi and Mike Smallwood also provided offensive sparks.