On Sept. 2, Capital City paid a visit to Battle for a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup. The Cavaliers, who had not previously beaten Battle, won the tightly contested matchup 41-32.
The Spartans (2-7) get another shot at Capital City on Friday. This time, they will meet up in Jefferson City with a spot in the Class 5 District 4 semifinals on the line.
The Cavaliers (7-2) are a run-first team. They rushed for 362 yards in their victory over Battle earlier this season, and their wishbone-like attack remains very difficult for opposing defenses to defend. Just ask Kirksville, who saw Capital City run for eight touchdowns against it Friday.
Running backs Jaylan Thomas and Hurley Jacobs lead a committee of tailbacks for Capital City, but 6-foot-6 quarterback Hayden Carroll contributes with his legs as well.
The Cavaliers defense complements its offense well. The unit allowed 21.5 points per game, in large part because it is not on the field very often. The Capital City rushing offense allows the team to dominate time of possession, giving its defense plenty of time to rest between drives.
The Battle defense will look to prevent the Cavaliers from running roughshod like it did in the first matchup, but the Spartans’ offense likely will not change its strategy all that much.
Only Rock Bridge scored more points than Battle against the Cavaliers this season (35), and it needed overtime to do so. Quarterback Justin Goolsby had 138 rushing yards in the first meeting between the Spartans and Cavaliers, and running back Rickie Dunn had 105 total yards and two touchdowns.
In fact, the true difference in the game Sept. 2 was two-point conversions. Battle went 1 for 4 on those conversions, causing the Spartans to have to play from behind for a majority of the game.
Capital City has not advanced past the first round of the district playoffs in its two-year football history, while Battle aims to build off of its district semifinal appearance in 2021.
The winner of this matchup will take on the winner of Helias (7-2) and Wentzville Liberty (3-6) in the Class 5 District 4 semifinals.