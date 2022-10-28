Battle senior Justin Goolsby runs past (copy)

Battle senior Justin Goolsby runs past Capital City players Sept. 2 at Battle High School in Columbia. The Spartans and Cavaliers face off again in the Class 5 District 4 quarterfinals Friday.

 Cara Penquite/Missourian

On Sept. 2, Capital City paid a visit to Battle for a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup. The Cavaliers, who had not previously beaten Battle, won the tightly contested matchup 41-32.

The Spartans (2-7) get another shot at Capital City on Friday. This time, they will meet up in Jefferson City with a spot in the Class 5 District 4 semifinals on the line.

