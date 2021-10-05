Battle soccer hosted Moberly in its third home game of the season Tuesday. Coming off a four-game losing streak that saw Battle outscored 8-1, Battle snapped the streak in a dominating 7-1 win.
“The soccer was good in the losing streak,” Battle coach Tracy Grant said, “we were just gassed.”
During a nine-day stretch starting Sept. 17, Battle played seven matches, leaving little room for the group to prepare.
“We had the chance to practice and work on things this week and have an opportunity to play on fresh legs,” Grant said. “We were able to play the way we wanted to play.”
It was back and forth early, with both teams finding goals in the first 11 minutes. Moberly looked strong defensively out the gate, but was unable to contain the Battle attack for long.
Sophomore Travis Peng and senior Ismael Senga pressured the backfield throughout the match. Peng scored in the 11th and 49th minutes, and Senga in the 31st and 42nd minutes to put Battle ahead 4-1.
“Those two work well together,” Grant said. “When Ismael gets going he’s hard to beat, hard to knock off the ball. Travis always plays well off of him and having those two just makes our offense click. Once those two get pressure it opens things up for the rest of the offense.”
With the duo applying constant pressure, senior Kaden Fugate, freshman Carter Jones and senior Robert Lee found the net to further solidify Battle’s win to a 7-1 score.
Battle dominated possession all night. Both teams worked their way through midfield, but Battle continued to reach the goal, outshooting Moberly 21-7.
Defensively, Battle (6-7) held its own as the match progressed. Outside of the Moberly goal allowed in the second minute, Battle limited Moberly to few clear chances.
“We did come out a bit flat, letting that goal in early,” Grant said. “But we were more aggressive and we continued attacking the corners where we continued to find success. With the pressure we had it allowed the midfield to be more aggressive. Our backs could see the play unfold and react to it quickly. Their number nine was able to work the ball well, but our midfield did a good job shutting him down tonight.”