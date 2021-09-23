The Spartans were unable to score a run as the Lady Crusaders cruised to a 7-0 victory. The Lady Crusaders' starting pitcher Mallory Rogers struck out six while also batting in two runs. Ava Morris also chipped in for Helias with three RBI.
The Spartans (14-7) face Jefferson City (2-14) on Tuesday.
Tolton softball gets Senior Night win over Mexico
The Trailblazers defeated Mexico 11-4 on Thursday. Madison Uptegrove went a perfect 4-4 with a homerun and four RBI to lead the way for Tolton. The Trailblazers scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings to take control of the game.
Tolton will hope to continue its winning ways Saturday in a doubleheader against St. Dominic.
Battle loses close one in Jefferson City
Battle boys soccer traveled to Jefferson City on Thursday night to play in its first match of the Richard Wilson Classic.
The Spartans took on Jefferson City and lost in a close 1-0 match with the Jays scoring in the first half.
Battle will play in its second match of the tournament Friday against Lutheran St. Charles.
Hickman gets first win in Parkway Tournament
Hickman boys soccer played in its second match of the Parkway Tournament on Thursday and grabbed its first win of the tournament in a 2-1 performance against Parkway Central.
The Kewpies' goal scorers were junior Cash Schopflin, assisted by junior Leif Kammer, and senior Paul Morpugo, assisted by senior Luke Telle.
1-0-1 through its first two matches, Hickman will play in its third match Saturday against Parkway North.
Tolton volleyball gets swept by Duchesne
The Trailblazers fell to the Pioneers 3-0 on Thursday, with their season record dwindling to 1-7-1.
Up next, Tolton will face Centralia at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.