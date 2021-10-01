Battle softball split a doubleheader in the Springfield Tournament on Friday.
The Spartans started the day with a 2-1 loss to Sherwood before facing Hillcrest in the second game of the day. Battle was able to overcome the first loss and defeat Hillcrest 3-2, ending the day with an even 1-1 record.
The next time the Spartans take the field will be against Branson on Saturday.
Hickman, Tolton softball compete in pool play in Kewpie Classic Tournament
Hickman went 2-0 in the pool play games, winning 4-3 against St. Joseph Central and 5-1 over St. Joseph’s Academy.
Senior Bri Basye went 4 for 6 with two runs, two RBI and a walk over the Kewpies’ two games.
Tolton went 1-1 on the day.
The Trailblazers dropped their first game 7-3 to Jefferson City but later beat Poplar Bluff 7-5.
Tolton’s Madison Uptegrove was 5 for 7 on the day with two runs, five RBI and three triples.
Saturday is the second and final day of the tournament.