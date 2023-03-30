Maliyah Miller completed her hat trick with about 30 minutes left to play and then slotted home four more for good measure, putting on a seven-goal show as Battle girls soccer cruised to an 8-0 win over Sunnydale Academy on Thursday in Columbia.

Miller found the net twice in the first half to give the Spartans a comfortable lead at the break — and then the floodgates opened.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

