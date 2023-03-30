Maliyah Miller completed her hat trick with about 30 minutes left to play and then slotted home four more for good measure, putting on a seven-goal show as Battle girls soccer cruised to an 8-0 win over Sunnydale Academy on Thursday in Columbia.
Miller found the net twice in the first half to give the Spartans a comfortable lead at the break — and then the floodgates opened.
Battle's third, coming with 30 minutes left on the clock, was also Miller's third, securing the match ball for the forward. She'd have another 1⅓ of those before she was done with her seven-goal outing.
Lyla Bright briefly interrupted Miller's scoring spree, getting her name on the scoresheet with 27 minutes to play, but Miller quickly found herself back in the goals, heading home a corner kick to extend the Spartans' lead to five.
She netted all of the Spartans' final three in the 8-0 drubbing, surpassing a hat trick in a single game for the second time in less than a week after putting five past Chillicothe on Saturday.
Battle is back in action at 5 p.m. Monday in Ashland, where the Spartans will face Southern Boone.