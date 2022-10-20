Battle will venture to Hannibal at 7 p.m. Friday to conclude its 2022 regular season.
Hannibal has been a dominant team after beginning the season 1-2. The Pirates have outscored opponents 254-54 during their five-game winning streak and are one of the hottest teams in the state right now.
Hannibal (6-2) finished North Central Missouri Activities play undefeated for the second season in a row. Sophomore quarterback Waylon Anders has been a breakout star for the Pirates in 2022, as he has risen up the single-season record books for Hannibal this season. He moved into fifth in passing touchdowns and fourth in total completions last week, and he has completed 75% of his passes this season.
However, running back Aneyas Williams steals most of the headlines. The junior has rushed for 1,291 yards this season and ran for five touchdowns in the Pirates’ 59-14 win over Marshall last week. He now owns the career scoring title at Hannibal and has ran for the ninth-most yards all-time. Williams holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and many others and is listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.
Despite playing in a different region than Battle (2-6), Hannibal has played two common opponents with the Spartans. The Pirates lost to Helias 31-21 to open the season but then defeated Jefferson City 53-28 the following week.
Battle fell to Helias 58-16 and also lost to Jefferson City 48-41 in overtime.
The Spartans will be looking to pick up a momentum-building win before the district playoffs begin. Battle currently sits in sixth in the Class 5 District 4 standings, just ahead of Wentzville Liberty (3-5). The standings are determined by a points system that factors in point differential and strength of schedule.
It would take a drastic result for Battle to climb ahead of fifth-place Washington (5-3), but it could fall into last place behind Liberty with a loss and an Eagles win.
As of now, Battle faces a first-round matchup with the third-place team in the district. Currently, Helias (6-2) occupies that position, but it could also be Capital City (6-2), Timberland (6-2), Washington (5-3) or even Holt (7-1), depending on Friday’s results.
If the Spartans win their first-round matchup, they would have to win two more games to move on in the playoffs.
For now, the Spartans will focus on Hannibal and attempting to bolster their standing in the district. They may have six losses to their name, but Battle lost three of those games by single digits.