Battle kicker Graham Hoffman kicks the ball on Friday, October 14, 2022, at (copy)

Battle kicker Graham Hoffman kicks off Oct. 14 in Jefferson City. The Spartans are looking for their third win of the season against Hannibal on Friday.

 Tess Jagger-Wells/Missourian

Battle will venture to Hannibal at 7 p.m. Friday to conclude its 2022 regular season.

Hannibal has been a dominant team after beginning the season 1-2. The Pirates have outscored opponents 254-54 during their five-game winning streak and are one of the hottest teams in the state right now.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

