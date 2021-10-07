Battle boys soccer traveled to Jefferson City on Thursday night to take on the Jays for a CMAC match.
Jefferson City found an early lead, scoring in the first five minutes, and held on to the lead throughout the match for a 4-2 win.
The Spartans were able to bounce back after falling two behind at the end of the first half, but were unable to close the gap. Forward Bryant Mendez and midfielder Carter Jones scored for Battle.
Battle’s record drops to 6-8.
Tolton girls tennis finishes second at Class 1 District 9 tournament
Helias swept Tolton 5-0 to win the Class 1 District 9 tournament in Jefferson City. The Trailblazers’ season concluded after their loss to the Crusaders.
Tolton’s doubles team of Grace Monsees and Cayleigh Neuner play in sectionals against Mount Vernon’s doubles team at 10 a.m. Friday in Jefferson City.
Bruins softball blows out Fort Zumwalt West
Rock Bridge defeated Fort Zumwalt West 17-7 in O’Fallon.
The Bruins return to action against Kickapoo at 11 a.m. Saturday in Springfield.
Hickman softball defeats Warrensburg
Hickman defeated Warrensburg 8-2 at home.
The Kewpies next play Palmyra at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hickman.
Battle softball falls to Kirksville
Battle lost 5-1 on the road against Kirksville.
The Tigers scored one run in the second inning, one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Spartans couldn’t get their offense going until the final inning, they scored one run in the seventh inning.
Battle is back in action at 5:30 p.m. Monday against Eldon at home.
Rock Bridge volleyball defeats Hannibal
Rock Bridge beat the Pirates in straight sets in Hannibal.
The Bruins took the first 25-9, the second 25-16 and the third 25-20.
Up next, Rock Bridge plays Battle at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.