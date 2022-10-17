Battle volleyball defeated Montgomery County 3-0 Monday on the road.
Battle bounced back from its loss to Rock Bridge on Tuesday. After six days of rest, the team handily defeated Montgomery County.
Battle has won six of its past seven, and the win Monday pushed its record to 13-6.
The Spartans travel to play Jefferson City (16-10-2) on Tuesday for their final match before the Class 5 District 4 tournament.
Tolton volleyball lost to Southern Boone in five sets at home.
The match was competitive from start to finish, with Southern Boone needing every last second to complete its victory.
Tolton finished the regular season with a disappointing two losses and will look to improve for the Class 2 District 6 tournament, for which they are seeded second.
The Trailblazers’ opponent is yet to be determined, but the semifinals match will take place next Monday.
Tolton boys soccer defeated Southern Boone 5-1 in Ashland. Steven Becvar and Jacob Tipton netted two goals each, and Patrick Yllescas tacked on one score to bring the Trailblazers’ total to five.
Tolton (12-5-1) returns to the pitch for senior night against Marshall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Tolton.
Battle boys soccer lost to Smith-Cotton in a senior night thriller. Travis Peng scored the lone goal in regulation for the Spartans, and after two scoreless overtime periods the teams remained even at 1-1.
The Tigers prevailed in penalty kicks, outlasting the Spartans in a match that took over 100 minutes to decide a winner.
Battle travels to face Missouri Military Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday for its next match.
