Battle volleyball fell to St. Dominic 3-0 in the Class 5 District 4 quarterfinals Saturday at Francis Howell.

Battle played well, but could not soar ahead of St. Dominic at any point of the match. In the first set, the Spartans surrendered an early lead and did not claw back, falling 25-17.

