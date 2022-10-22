Battle volleyball fell to St. Dominic 3-0 in the Class 5 District 4 quarterfinals Saturday at Francis Howell.
Battle played well, but could not soar ahead of St. Dominic at any point of the match. In the first set, the Spartans surrendered an early lead and did not claw back, falling 25-17.
The second set went similarly to the first, except this time it was St. Dominic jumping out to an early lead. Battle fought back to narrow the lead, but St. Dominic pulled away to win 25-20.
St. Dominic carried its momentum into the third set and held the Spartans to just 14 points to cap a 25-14 set victory and take the match.
The loss means an end for Battle volleyball’s season. The team finished 13-8, with some big wins against top teams throughout the season.
St. Dominic advances to the semifinal, where it will face Francis Howell at 7 p.m. Monday at Francis Howell.
Rock Bridge boys swimming finishes second in Springfield Invitational, Hickman seventh
Rock Bridge boys swimming placed second at the Springfield Invitational in Springfield. Hickman finished seventh.
Rock Bridge finished second in the 200 medley relay, with Trey Clervi, Ryan Coughenour, Ryder Bechtold and Hayden Barnes competing. Clervi and Barnes finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200 individual medley. Barnes also finished fourth in the 100 freestyle.
Rock Bridge's Sam Schultz finished fifth in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle. Hickman's Micah Ragsdell placed third in the 100 breaststroke while Clervi finished fifth.
Tolton soccer grabs road victory over Moberly
Tolton soccer secured a 4-0 victory over Moberly on the road.
The Trailblazers (14-5-1) scored all four goals in the first half and the Spartans (3-17-1) were never able to recover.
Tolton next faces Canton (5-10-2) at 4 p.m. Monday on the road.