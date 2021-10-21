Entering the final week of the regular season, teams across Missouri will be looking for a marquee win before the start of District playoffs.
Battle (4-3, 3-2 Central Missouri Athletic Conference) will get that opportunity in what should be a challenging nonconference matchup against Class 4 contender Hannibal. The Spartans are coming off an emotional back-and-forth loss to Jefferson City where they came back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit, only to surrender the final score with 20 seconds left.
Meanwhile, Hannibal (8-0, 5-0 North Central Missouri Conference) has been rolling through its schedule and appears to be among the best teams in the state. The Pirates have dominated opposition on both sides of the ball and look primed to make a deep run in the postseason.
Battle needs to rely on defense to counter Hannibal’s ground game
The Spartans‘ path to success this week is going to be all about defense. That side of the ball has been a key factor in their victories— they had allowed less than 20 points in the two games before the Jeff City matchup.
Coming off an outing where they allowed more than 400 rushing yards and 55 points, it’s something that will have to improve if they want to finish the regular season over .500.
Head coach Jonah Dubinski preached that after practice Wednesday.
“We are going to have to make tackles,” he said. “That dude (Aneyas Williams) for Hannibal is a heck of a player and one of the best backs in the state.”
Offensively, Battle made big strides last week, pouring in its second best offensive output of the season. While it usually has been Justin Goolsby’s arm moving the chains, last week was about the ground game. Garrett Murray and Rickie Dunn combined to run for more than 300 yards. Continued success in that department is something that is going to be key in keeping Hannibal’s explosive offense off the field.
The passing game that was so good for Battle at the beginning of the season has had trouble finding a rhythm the past two weeks. Given that, look for Dubinski to call short passes that gets his quarterback going.
“There will be plenty of new stuff,” Dubinski said.
Williams and Watson provide firepower on Pirates’ offense
Battle’s opponents are not getting any easier — Hannibal is averaging over 50 points a game, including a 54-20 drubbing over CMAC champion Helias. They are outsourcing opponents by an average of 36 points per game this season.
The Pirates’ offensive attack features sophomore Williams. The running back has been carving apart defenses this season and is among the top players in the state, holding an offer from Oregon. His highlights include a six-touchdown game against Fort Zumwalt West and finding the end zone four times against Kirksville.
Supporting Williams is quarterback Courtland Watson, a dual threat who can take advantage of defenses keying in on stopping the run game.
Defensively, the Pirates are just as good. They have allowed more than 20 points twice and have not done so since a game against Mexico on Sept. 24.
Dubinski said Battle is going to “double down” after last week’s loss, and that is exactly what it is going to have to do if it wants to pull out a victory Friday night.