Battle boys basketball beat Smith-Cotton 76-53 on Monday.
The Spartans moved to 2-0 on the season with the home win over their Central Missouri Activities Conference Class 6 District 7 foe.
“There was a lot of excitement around,” Battle coach Ben Pallardy said. “The school was just buzzing about it, which was cool to see.”
Justin Goolsby led Battle in points with 20. Additionally, Tay Patrick, Tate McCubbin and Ethan Wiley all reached the double-digit mark.
Despite the big win, Pallardy believes there’s room to improve.
“I don't think we really played at our best,” Pallardy said. … “I was really happy with our transition offense, but defensively, I thought we lacked a little bit. We were a little undisciplined, so we gotta clean those things up.”