Battle football’s season ended Friday night following a 48-12 defeat to the top seed in Class 5 District 4, Holt. That concluded what was an up-and-down first year for coach Jonah Dubinski as the Spartans finished 5-5.
The campaign was highlighted by a last-second win over perennial Class 5-contender Fort Zumwalt North and Columbia rival Rock Bridge. Battle also was able to get a dominant first-round playoff win over Wentzville Liberty.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, the season was also marred by slow starts and last-second losses. Poor starts contributed to losses to Hannibal and Jefferson City while a loss to Poplar Bluff on a touchdown with 11 seconds left was a momentum killer. Taking into account the nature of those results, Battle could have easily entered the playoffs 7-2.
The good thing for the Spartans is that next year should see improvement. They get quarterback Justin Goolsby back for his senior season. Goolsby — who also plays basketball — is a fantastic athlete with a big arm who should improve with a full summer of preparation in Dubinski’s spread offense.
They also return their dynamic running back duo. Both Garrett Murray and Rickie Dunn got valuable experience this season due to Gerry Marteen Jr.’s injury. Look for Murray especially to break out next season after some big games in 2021, when he handled most of the work in the backfield.
On the perimeter is where the team is going to have to find new pieces offensively. Leading receivers Livingston Coaty, Tre Richardson, TJ Turner and LJ Williams all graduate in May. Due to these losses, expect Keylan Horn who had a nice role this season to take a big leap in 2022.
Defensively, Battle loses a lot in the secondary. All-District defensive back Jaylen Broadus will graduate, as will starting corner Rasool Traylor. Broadus made key plays the whole season having a team-high three interceptions. For the Spartans, those losses will ideally be tempered by the return of the aforementioned Dunn. The linebacker will be tasked with leading the defense once again in 2022.
What Battle will have this off-season is time. Dubinski was hired in late July making it almost impossible for the Spartans to have the proper preparation needed in 2021. It was visible in practice as even late in the season the offense was installing new concepts into its playbook. While there were mistakes, he is confident that a full offseason will bring the opportunity for success in 2022.
“We worked with the time we had together,” Dubinski said. “Obviously there are things we can go back and correct and we will do some things differently.
“Learning the game of football is all about perfecting your craft and this offseason we will have the time to do that.”