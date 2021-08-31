Battle's week two game against Capital City off due to COVID

Battle football will not be traveling to Jefferson City this Friday night to take on Capital City. A positive COVID-19 test and possible exposure within the program caused the game to be canceled.
According to a statement put out by the school, there has been one positive case, and the game was postponed out of “an abundance of caution.”
Battle athletic director Alex Huck is hoping to be able to reschedule.
“They’re a CMAC conference (opponent),” he said in an email. “At this time though it is too early to tell based on the remainder of our schedules.”
Battle soccer had a game canceled Monday, but that was for a different issue.
“All other sports are continuing as normal,” Huck said in an email.
The Spartans will have to wait to build on their success from Week 1 until at least Sept. 10, when they are scheduled to face Helias in their home opener.
Capital City will take on Agape Boarding School instead Friday night.