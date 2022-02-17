Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle boys wrestlers opened the 2022 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday advancing four wrestlers to the quarterfinals Friday.
Hickman freshman Hank Benter (106) opened the day 37-0 in his young career. Benter worked a 12-0 lead on Owen Staat of Northwest (Cedar Hill), before taking the match by fall.
“Hank is Hank,” Hickman coach Dan Pieper said. “He just continues to do what he does. And he works hard in the room and has success because he works so hard. He listens, and he wants to improve every day and puts time and effort into it.
“So we’re excited to watch and see what he can do in this tournament. He’s got good kids (he’s facing) all the way through, and some kids we haven’t seen before, so we’ll see where we’re at.”
Hickman junior Hayden Benter (126) followed his brother on the win parade, defeating Nathan Wishne of Lee’s Summit 13-7. Over the last period and a half, Benter stormed back after trailing 7-5.
“We tried to slow that match down,” Pieper said. “We’ve wrestled that kid a couple times. We pinned him one time, and then we were up pretty handily and got caught in a pin. So I just wanted to make sure that Hayden wasn’t getting into a lot of bad positions.
“We got caught in a bad position for five points, but after that, I thought Hayden wrestled a really good match, and he got the jitters out. It’s a big deal. The first matches, the kids are having little jitters. We got to get going.”
Hickman senior and Kent State commit Ethan Barr (138) — a sixth-place finisher in 2021 — fell to the wrestlebacks. Pieper immediately went over to Barr, putting his arm around him, telling him to get ready for the next one.
“He wrestled a good kid there,” Pieper said. “Every match is going to count, and he’s had a tough weight; he’s probably had the toughest weight in the state tournament. And we knew that we’re going to have to beat some good kids, and we’re going to have to get after people early and often. We ended up on the short end of that one.”
Barr’s wrestleback match ended in school history, as he set the new pin record with 113. He passed Tony Pescaglia, who held the record with 112.
Kewpies junior Cole Harrell also had a surprising first-round loss Thursday, falling to Jaxson McIntyre of Blue Springs. Harrell was granted a bye for the first round of wrestlebacks, guaranteeing a second-round match Friday.
“I thought we were doing a great job,” Pieper said. “That was a one-point match. We’re right where we wanted to be; we wanted to finish that one in the third period. The kid hit us in a double, and Cole got caught on his back and got his arm strapped, and it was over.
“I think we probably might see that kid again in the backend if Cole can continue to wrestle as good as he’s wrestled all year.”
Senior Adryan White (182) also lost his first-round match by fall. White’s high school wrestling career came to an end in the wrestlebacks. Pieper was proud that White made it as far as he did while jumping weight classes this year.
Kewpies freshman Dain Almquist (220) advanced to the second round of wrestlebacks when his opponent medically forfeited.
Rock Bridge junior Carter McCallister (138) kept his perfect record alive, too. McCallister pinned Grayson Moore of Fort Osage in the first minute of the match, improving to 42-0 on his career and advancing to the quarterfinals.
Bruins sophomore Connor Marshall (113), freshman Grant Anderson (120), senior Owen Twaddle (152) and junior Kosh Oduwole (285) all lost their respective opening matches, falling to the wrestlebacks.
Marshall and Oduwole were eliminated from the tournament in their following matches, while Anderson and Twaddle won their respective wrestlebacks.
Battle’s Austin Wetzel advanced, beating his opponent 6-4 by major decision. Junior Elijah Segovia had to medically forfeit both in the first round and wrestlebacks.
Battle’s Keziah Segovia advanced in wrestlebacks after losing in the first round.
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle boys wrestlers start the quarterfinals and second-round wrestlebacks at 1:45 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.
The girls quarterfinals and second-round wrestlebacks begin at 11:45 a.m.