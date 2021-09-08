Battle softball beat Rolla 8-2 following a magnificent seven-run fourth inning.
Rolla led Battle 2-1 going into the bottom of the third. However, the Bulldogs couldn’t keep the lead for long.
The Spartans are now 6-3 on the season. Battle’s next game is Saturday against the Bowling Green Bobcats in Columbia.
Hickman softball emerges victorious late against Tolton
Sydney Copeland delivered the walk-off hit to give Hickman a 6-5 victory over Tolton on Wednesday.
The Kewpies were leading 5-2 after five innings, but Tolton scored three runs in the top of the sixth to even the score. After a pair of one-out walks in the bottom of the seventh, Copeland singled in the winning run.
Hickman’s Darian Butner went 3 for 3 with three RBI and a home run. Emilee Farnan and Margot Mills each had three hits for the Trailblazers.
Rock Bridge soccer capitalizes on 2nd half dominance
With the Bruins going into halftime leading by a goal, a close finish seemed likely to follow.
However, that wasn’t the case, as Rock Bridge found two goals early in the second half and shut out Helias on the road to secure a 5-2 win.
The Bruins, who led 3-2 at the half, had a night of diverse scoring, with seniors Sam Aleto, Andrew Copeland and junior Drew Schlimme each scoring one, while junior Cooper Allen had two.
Back above .500, Rock Bridge (3-2) will look to build a winning streak against Marquette on Saturday at home.
Battle soccer gets first victory of the season against Mexico
Battle secured its first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Mexico.
With goals coming from seniors Ben Middleton and Ishmael Senga, along with two from sophomore Travis Peng, the Spartans will look to use the match as a momentum builder for the season.
Battle will look to build a winning streak Tuesday when it faces Boonville on the road.