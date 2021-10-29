The Missouri high school cross country year enters the postseason this weekend, with four sectional races across all five classes. With 341 teams for both boys and girls across Missouri, Saturday will cut the number of teams remaining down to 80, plus individual state qualifiers.
Here is a look at how the Columbia high schools shape up for this weekend.
Class 5 District 3
The race in Washington will see three of Columbia’s four high school teams compete, with the men's race starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by the girls race at 10 a.m. District 3 will consist 17 of the largest schools across mid-Missouri.
Rock Bridge will be a favorite and look to improve on last season's success, where the Bruins ended the season fourth at Gans Creek for the girls, and fifth in the state meet for the boys.
The boys showed earlier this season that they should be considered a state title favorites, coming in second at the Gans Creek Classic on a tiebreaker with Festus for the win. However with Festus in Class 4, it won’t be in the way of the Bruins for the next two weeks.
Andrew Hauser and Tyler Freiner will lead the Bruins' individuals as heavy favorites. The two have split results against one another with Freiner winning at the Forest Park XC festival in September, while Hauser had the higher finishing position at the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 25.
Ian Kemey will be a factor for a podium spot for Rock Bridge, and will have to earn it on the 5K course against Ladue Horton Watkins' Andrew Smock. Both runners had their season-best at the Gans Creek Classic, where Smock finished ahead of Kemey by two seconds.
However, the Bruins go in as the favorites because of their depth with their three remaining scoring runners. Even their sixth runner is compete for a top-10 finish in the sectionals.
The Hickman boys team is also poised to qualify for the state meet with strong top-two runners Evan Hughes and Will Cherrington. Both should make it back to Gans Creek as individual runners if need be, but they would prefer to make it as a team. If the Kewpies are to be one of the 16 teams on the line next Saturday, they will need top-25 performances from Tucker Abrams and Marshall Reed as well as a top-40 finish from Sean Keys.
Battle on the other hand will face challenges to get to the state meet, with the team’s top runner only having a 18 minute, 14.3 second run.
On the girls side, the Bruins are the team to beat in Washington with the best front seven in the field. The Bruins could end up with all seven girls inside the top 25, with Carolyn Ford being a favorite for the podium and Brooke Walker for a top five. Maci Steuber and Amelie Crane will both also be in the mix for a top-10 placing all day long, with the pair having the 10th and 11th-fastest times in the sectionals thus far.
Hickman and Battle will have their work cut out as they are projected to finish among the lower half of teams competing. However, the Kewpies have an individual runner within striking distance of the state meet in freshman Ellie Eastman.
Class 3 District 3
Tolton will be looking to make it back-to-back state championships, only this time in Class 3. However both teams will have to go through arguably one of the toughest districts to qualify, with one of the best 15 teams in the state missing out by geography.
On the boys side, Tolton has a solid front group with Garrett Wilmes leading the way. Wilmes had a strong season, with the senior earning a fourth-place finish at both the New Haven High School Invitational and the Bowling Green Invite last week, and will be in the running for a top-three finish in the sectionals.
Following him will be Luke Knollmeyer and John Glaude who have almost been inseparable the past few races. Both runners are within half a second of one another and will need top-15 finishes in order to keep the Trailblazers toward the front of the point standings. Tolton will also have the benefit of having two runners within striking distance of 18 flat with John Glaude, Owen Hartline rounding out the Trailblazers' front five. If both runners can finish the race inside the top 25, Toloton should not only advance, but would be in a great position to win the meet.
Individually, the top runner should be Connor Burns. Burns is not only one of the top runners in Missouri, but is currently on the DyeStat XC watchlist.
The girls race favorite is Elyse Wilmes, who has been a freshman on a mission this season, having the best time thus far in the Class 3 with a time of 17:55.8 at the Bowling Green Invite. She will need to keep ahead of the Southern Boone duo of Alex Volkart and Evan Mauney who sit as No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the state.
The Trailblazers should be favored in the sectional race Saturday with Madison Taylor, Olivia Andrews both expected to finish inside the top 10. Tolton will need every point it can get with its front three as the depth of the Trailblazers roster has been its downfall from winning many races this season.