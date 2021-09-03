The energy that resonated from the Hickman pool deck as swimmers filed out of their morning lifting was enough to wake up anyone who would wander in at 7 a.m.
Taking place from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday, the group of Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge swimmers, nicknamed "Team COMO" by head coach Taylor Birsa, are thrilled for a season that looks to be unhampered by COVID-19 restrictions that teams dealt with last year.
"We had no outbreaks, didn't have to quarantine anyone last year thankfully," Birsa said. "But a lot of what we normally do, we couldn't. For bus rides, we had to space everyone out so there was an extra expense for another bus. We couldn't do overnight meets, and we couldn't have the COMO Invite, which means less money for the program.
"We're just excited to have everything back."
Birsa's swimmers shared their excitement for the return of travel meets as well, with Rock Bridge senior Jackson Veltrop explaining the importance of these meets to the team.
"The energy there is so high, everyone wants to go fast," he said. "I'm excited to go to Cape Girardeau, Kansas City and State. I'm excited for all of them."
In his final season, Veltrop hopes to win state in the 200- and 500-meter freestyle events and break the Rock Bridge records in both.
Hickman senior Sam Ragsdell also shared his enthusiasm for the season, as he looks forward to the reintroduction of spectators.
"No one was allowed in the stands last season," he said. "Without spectators it's very silent when we get up there to swim. Now there are going to be fans again which I think will bring a lot of energy."
Rags dell hopes to "get faster" across the board, but primarily in the 50 and 100 freestyle events in which he hopes to break records held by his older brother Jacob Ragsdell.
Columbia Independent swimmers, who will be swimming representatives for Battle High School, junior Zaid Abu-salah and sophomore Graham Turner-Diaz also shared their excitement for the overnight meets, as well as their goals for the season.
"Just trying to get faster in the 50 free," Turner-Diaz said. "I hope to get below a 24 this season and I'm excited for the overnight meets again this year."
Abu-salah is also looking to drop major time this season in the 100 fly.
"I want to go sub-minute in the 100 fly," he said. "But for your article you can put me down for a low 0:59."
Birsa shared her goals for the team this year, and touched on how important the groups energy is for the season.
"I want them to continue to have fun," she said. They're a group of guys that feed off each other. If they're in good spirits they're a rockstar crowd."