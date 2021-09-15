After a weekend in Cape Girardeau and an away meet at the Missouri Military Academy, Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge boys swimming were back at Hickman on Wednesday to take on Marshall in the first home meet of the season.
Rock Bridge won with scores of 124 vs. 14 against Marshall, 95 vs. 59 against Hickman and 121 vs. 5 against Battle.
“Everyone has been excited to be swimming again and back in the water,” said coach Taylor Birsa, who coaches all three Columbia Public Schools teams. “With it being a home meet and the families being here to watch, there’s a lot of energy especially from the guys. Seeing them cheering their teammates on, it’s one of my favorite thing.”
With the team’s first meet at the Cape Rock Invitational, things have been off to a strong start for all three high schools.
“I think a lot of them surprised themselves with the time they dropped,” Birsa said. “There were some lifetime best for even some of my club swimmers. You could see the enjoyment of swimming again, it was a great start and a good building block for the season.”
With the NKC Invite on Friday and Saturday, Wednesday’s meet was an opportunity for many swimmers to prepare.
“A lot of the guys are in off events today” Birsa said. “Kansas City will be another opportunity to swim, so this is a chance to take the pressure off them. It’s going to consist of a lot of teams we’ve already swam and that we’ll see at state. It’ll be great competition and a good preview for COMO.”
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle host the COMO Invitational on Sept. 25.
Top finishers in each event:200-yard medley relay:
1.) Hickman 1:45.46
2.) Rock Bridge A relay 1:45.82
3.) Rock Bridge B relay 1:52.98
200-yard freestyle:
1.) Jackson Veltrop 1:47.91
2.) Hayden Barnes 1:54.64
3.) Micah Ragsdell 2:00.91
200-yard IM:
1.) Braden McCormick 2:17.25
2.) Sam Schultz 2:18.55
3.) Ryder Bechtold 2:20.09
50-yard freestyle:
1.) Sam Ragsdell 22.66
2.) Zachary Coughenour 23.66
3.) Asher Kempf 24.63
100-yard butterfly:
1.) Hayden Barnes 58.69
2.) Trey Clervi 59.99
3.) Zachary Coughenour 1:01.10
100-yard freestyle:
1.) Sam Ragsdell 49.50
2.) Micah Ragsdell 52.04
3.) Jack Hoien 53.31
200-yard freestyle relay:
1.) Rock Bridge 1:34.21
2.) Hickman 1:37.40
3.) Marshall 1:57.68
100-yard backstroke:
1.) Scott Smale-Murillo 1:05.29
2.) RJ Bechtold 1:08.89
3.) Liam Coon 1:11.75
100-yard breaststroke:
1.) Jackson Veltrop 1:05.87
2.) Nick Clervi 1:08.59
3.) Grant Smith 1:17.23
400-yard freestyle relay:
1.) Rock Bridge 4:01.69
2.) Hickman 4:20.88