Simply put, Battle football had a roller-coaster ride of a season.
The Spartans finished 3-8, falling to Helias 45-14 in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals. They finished fifth in the seven-team Central Missouri Activities Conference race with a 2-4 record, their wins coming against Hickman and Smith-Cotton.
Seeded sixth in its seven-team district, Battle upended third-seeded Capital City 34-14 before the loss to Helias.
The Spartans’ first loss to the Crusaders capped an 0-3 start to the season. The defense struggled early, allowing 55.6 points per game against Park Hill, Capital City and Helias.
Battle’s offense picked up the slack by averaging 47 points per game during a 2-1 stretch against Hickman, North County and Smith-Cotton.
Two of the Spartans’ four one-possession losses came in the final two weeks of the regular season.
Battle erased a 21-point deficit but lost 48-41 in overtime at Jefferson City and couldn’t hold onto a halftime lead in a 27-21 defeat at Hannibal.
A majority of the Spartans’ losses ultimately came down to turnovers, porous defense, special-teams blunders or a combination of the three.
“It’s a year to learn from,” coach Jonah Dubinski said. “The great thing about this year is that we had a bunch of young players who had to contribute and rose to starting roles who are now coming back.”
Battle will have to replace dual-threat quarterback Justin Goolsby and running backs Rickie Dunn and Garrett Murray, but Dubinski believes the pieces are in place for sustained success.
“I think we’ll have an opportunity to be really good next year,” Dubinski said. “We gotta go find a quarterback and decide who’s gonna lead our offense going forward. We have some young running backs who are really exciting, really important pieces of our O-line coming back, our whole receiving core coming back and everyone on defense except for two starters are coming back.”
Daqual Wright established himself as the Spartans’ go-to wideout after Keylan Horn went down with a season-ending injury in Week 3. Wright eclipsed 100 receiving yards seven times, including a 210-yard game against Jefferson City.
“There’s a lot of be excited about, but work starts in two weeks,” Dubinski said. “We gotta get in the weight room, finish up this semester strong academically and start getting better.”