Justin Goolsby pulls teammate Jayden Donnelly aside (copy)

Battle quarterback Justin Goolsby, right, pulls teammate Jayden Donnelly aside after a dropped pass during the first quarter of the Spartans’ home game against Rock Bridge on Oct. 7. Battle’s season ended this past Friday after a 45-14 loss to Helias in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals.

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

Simply put, Battle football had a roller-coaster ride of a season.

The Spartans finished 3-8, falling to Helias 45-14 in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals. They finished fifth in the seven-team Central Missouri Activities Conference race with a 2-4 record, their wins coming against Hickman and Smith-Cotton.

  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022

