With a minute to go, trailing by six, Hallsville had the ball at the goal line against Centralia. The Panthers, heavy underdogs who lost to Hallsville 46-12 in Week 2, had as much as a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter of the Class 2 District 6 semifinal.
So who was Hallsville coach Justin Conyers going to trust with the football to save his team’s season? Do you really need to ask?
Tyger Cobb took it in for the touchdown for the tie and added the 2-point conversion for the lead. Landyn Sievers sealed it with an interception 30 seconds later, and Hallsville, still undefeated, survived 38-36.
It was Cobb’s third touchdown run of the night, including a 55-yarder. The run game, with a dominant offensive line led by road-grader Jayden Walters, scored five times. Harrison Fowler and Trenton Hobbs had one each.
For Centralia, quarterback Beau Gordon and running back Kyden Wilkerson nearly willed the Panthers to victory. Gordon threw two touchdowns and ran for one, while Wilkerson ran for two. The heartbreaking loss capped off a gutsy season for the Panthers, who started 1-3 but finished 6-5 with a playoff win.
Hallsville will take on Bowling Green in the district championship after Bowling Green took down California coach Seth Womack, Conyers’ close friend, and the Pintos.
Game of the Week: Blair Oaks dispatches Boonville
Blair Oaks can score like few teams in Missouri or even the country. The Falcons entered the Class 3 District 5 semifinal matchup against Boonville with a streak of six consecutive games scoring 50 points or more.
It’s seven now. Dylan Hair tallied seven total touchdowns — three passing, four running. Blair Oaks evened the season series with Boonville, ending the Pirates’ season and winning 64-38.
The Falcons scored early and scored often. Hair hit Zach Herigon and Adam Hall for scores in the first half, and Blair Oaks took a commanding 37-16 lead late in the second quarter. Boonville’s high-powered offense picked it up, but the Pirates couldn’t keep pace.
Blair Oaks will face Mexico in the district championship, while Boonville goes home after its best season under fourth-year coach Greg Hough. With quarterback Colby Caton set to return for his senior season, the Pirates will be back.
It’s starting to become a question: Can Garren Vroman and Fayette’s offense can be stopped? For the second time this season, Fayette was victorious over rival Harrisburg. The Falcons won 52-42 in the Class 1 District 5 semifinal.
The two teams played each other close. Fayette held a lead for the entirety of the game but was unable to get much separation until the second half.
Vroman scored three touchdowns and played a role in the Falcons’ success on 2-point conversions; the team converted on its first five attempts.
Harrisburg’s strong season comes to an end at 8-3. Fayette (10-1) punches its ticket to the district final, where it will take on Sweet Springs.
Battle’s season ends; Helias and Jefferson City advance to district finals
Holt came out of its first-round bye firing on all cylinders, outscoring the Spartans 34-0 in the first half. Cooper Brown and Jackson Smith tormented Battle’s defense. Brown threw three touchdowns in the first two quarters, with two of them ending up in Smith’s hands.
Holt (10-0) advances to face Helias in the district final, and the Spartans’ season comes to a close at 5-5.
The Crusaders scored the game’s first 49 points; the Blue Jays didn’t get on the scoreboard until midway through the third quarter. Quarterback Drew Miller was on point, Ryan Klahr was a force in the run game and Helias’ defense was opportunistic.
The Crusaders improve to 9-1 and will compete with Holt in the district final.
Once again, Jefferson City’s rushing attack was too much for an opponent to handle. The Jays won 61-19 against Kirksville in the Class 4 District 5 semifinal.
Kevion Pendelton starred for Jefferson City. The senior ran for six touchdowns, including five in the first half.
The Jays have now won six of their last seven games and are 6-4 on the season. They match up with Hannibal in the district final.