Blair Oaks beat previously unbeaten California 61-35 last week. Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair scored six total touchdowns. It was a shellacking, and Blair Oaks had to be thrilled about it heading into a big game against an improved Boonville team.
Or so you'd think.
“We treated it like a loss,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. “This has been a really, really gloomy week for us. ... So our players are wanting to get to Friday night to play.”
When you’re Blair Oaks and you’ve won every game this season by an average of 35 points, any negatives on tape are taken seriously as an opportunity to improve. This week, LePage was unhappy with his young defense — which starts six sophomores and a freshman — and its ability to read its keys.
On one play in particular, California sent a man in motion and five Falcons defenders chased him, leaving the rest of the field uncovered.
“When they went back and watched film, we had players that were almost in tears, because they were like, ‘I just didn’t realize I was doing that,’” LePage said. “So from that standpoint, again, it was a great learning lesson and a great teaching moment.”
Nonetheless, Blair Oaks remains the most high-powered offense in the state, and despite its inexperience LePage believes his defense is as athletic as any he’s had at Blair Oaks, where he coached from 2001-05 and was hired again in 2018 after 12 years at Jefferson City.
A third-year starter at quarterback who put up some of the best numbers in the state his freshman year and continues to get better helps, too.
“He’s coming off (the field), saying, ‘I see this, and I think we can run this,’” LePage said about junior quarterback Hair. “The first two years, he ran the offense. The past two games, he’s called plays. … He comes over and talks to us, and he’s calling plays on the field.”
Hair and company will have to deal with a Boonville front four led by senior Travis Dell and DJ Wesolak, a four-star prospect per 247Sports. Boonville will create mismatches by loading one side of the field with talented defenders and putting Wesolak on the other, forcing the opponent to choose whether to run at the numbers disadvantage or at Wesolak.
Athleticism is a hallmark of this Pirates team, and Boonville coach Greg Hough has worked to find the best athletes from the halls of the school and convince them to play football. That includes Dell, who didn’t play the past two years. He worked his way into the starting lineup and has become a favorite of Hough’s.
“Travis Dell has been fantastic for us,” Hough said. “He’s a senior, got voted captain last week by his teammates. ... We didn’t quite know where to put him or have him play, but (I love) his athletic ability and then also just his grit.”
Hough has made sure to temper expectations given Blair Oaks’ pedigree, saying that Boonville’s goal is to compete. The 2-1 Pirates certainly have so far this season, as they beat Southern Boone last week for the first time since the Boone Bowl became an annual event in 2018.
The Falcons, though, are treating the game like they’re the underdogs for the first time since they faced Cardinal Ritter in the state semifinals last season.
“We’re going into Boonville,” LePage said. “They’ve got a five-star (Wesolak). They’ve got three guys who are probably going to play Division II football. We’re an underdog in this game, so we’ll treat it like that and our players will approach it like that.”
Friday marks a special game for both Hickman and Battle as they’ll play their first matchups of the season against another Columbia school.
“Our goal and how we look at playing these in-town games is we need to run the area code,” Spartans coach Jonah Dubinski said. “We need to run the 573. To do that takes a lot of work and execution, but that’s what we set out to do, just like every other team in Columbia.”
For Hickman coach Cedric Alvis, there’s a balance between the heat of a crosstown rivalry and keeping the game in perspective.
“(You’ve) gotta use those emotions, don’t get me wrong,” Alvis said, “but at the same time, it’s not the last game of the season, it’s not anything like that. It’s Week 4.”
Battle is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to Helias last week. One of Dubinski’s takeaways from the loss was the Spartans’ lack of success handling movement in the run game. They’ll again be tested in that aspect of the game this week against a Kewpies team that ran for three touchdowns in its Week 3 victory over Capital City.
“No matter what level you are — if you play on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays — if you can’t run the football it’s tough, so being able to have a running game is something that we set out (to do) and is one of our goals every week,” Alvis said.
After being outscored by 80 points over its first two games, Hickman’s win last week was its first of the season. Another first came six days prior to last Friday’s win, when the Kewpies had their first yoga practice of the season.
As the Spartans try to get back in the win column, they’ll have the help of their home crowd, something Dubinski experienced for the first time as Battle’s coach last week.
“The community here at Battle does a really good job of supporting athletics, football especially, so it was really something special to be a part of,” Dubinski said. “I’m looking forward to it this Friday. I think it’ll be even a level higher than what we saw last Friday.”
California at Osage
California and Osage are both in search of bounce-back wins after suffering their first losses of the season last week. Osage was defeated by Eldon in an overtime heartbreaker, while the Pintos were taken down by Dylan Hair and the seemingly uncontainable Blair Oaks offense.
Both teams are 2-1, but each of their wins have come against schools that have yet to record a win this year. They’ve faced one mutual opponent, Fulton, which the Pintos bested by 26 points in Week 2 and Osage by five points in Week 1.
These two schools most recently met in Week 4 of last season, when California took home a 43-13 win.
Harrisburg at Westran
Westran will be seeking redemption against Harrisburg, which ended the Hornets’ season last year via a 38-point playoff defeat. Westran is 2-1 and should be eager to put last week’s 24-0 loss to Marionville in the rear-view mirror.
The Bulldogs, who have racked up a plus-74 point differential through three games, will look to keep their undefeated season going. Harrisburg heads on the road for the first time this season and will make the 30-plus-mile drive to Westran.
In their sole regular-season matchup last year, the Hornets won a close 24-22 contest.
Player Interview of the Week: Veach looks to build on mind-blowing debut
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Columbia Missourian: Take me through the entire process of transferring. When and why did you move, and why was Eldon, Missouri, the spot?
Bryce Veach: Well, my stepdad got a job transfer to Jeff City. I’m pretty sure that’s where he’s working right now, for Phillips 66. And then my mom works in the post office, so she transferred over to Jefferson City, too. And we just found a house in Eldon. … We closed on the house Aug. 30.
CM: When did you join the team, and how has it been getting to know your teammates since you did?
BV: I joined the team about two-and-a-half weeks ago. Aug. 24 or 25 is when I joined the team, and it’s been pretty nice, actually. All the teammates are pretty awesome. I get along with them pretty well.
CM: Have they accepted you as a member of their team despite joining late?
BV: Oh, yeah; they accepted me 100%. I couldn’t ask for better teammates.
CM: How were you feeling heading into your first game?
BV: I was feeling super nervous. There was a lot of talk about me. They’ve seen my (highlights on) Hudl and they just assumed I was gonna ball out, and I wasn’t sure about that because I haven’t played in so long. … (The high expectations) were getting to me, for sure.
CM: When did those nerves settle out?
BV: After the second run of the game, when I scored. Well, not the second run, the first time I ran the ball is when the nerves really went away, to be honest. … (Scoring) felt awesome, but I feel like I needed more after that, to be honest.
CM: What was the game plan for your first game?
BV: The coaches’ plan was to pretty much have me on defense for most of the game and then give me a few reps to see how I do. That was the plan that I heard, that he told me.
CM: And that plan went away when they saw what you were like carrying the ball?
BV: Yeah, that kind of went out of the picture.
CM: Take me through the overtime touchdown.
BV: On the first play, we got a 15-yard run; we ran a fake to me, and our fullback got the ball and got 15 yards. Then after that, I pretty much thought I was gonna go in, because our line was getting holes that you could literally park a truck in sideways. Huge holes, all night. So I got the ball on a kick-out. I went up the middle, I trucked a kid — like the kid filling the hole, I trucked him — and then I ran with two people on me and fell in the end zone. … (The run was) 10 yards, I’d say.
CM: What was that feeling like, after the expectations were high, after you had the kind of game you did? How did it feel to win such a hard-fought, intense game?
BV: That was the best thing in my life. I was on cloud nine after I did that. All the work I’ve done, it finally kicked in, and it was an awesome feeling. Never felt that in my life.
CM: Is there a sense of relief that after two years away, you’ve still got it?
BV: Yeah, there is a relief, but I still want to prove some more. I’ve got some more stuff to prove.